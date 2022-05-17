Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II now offered in a new expression

Rolls-Royce has introduced a new expression for the Phantom Series II.

The carmaker says it was guided by client requests that asked the brand not to make any major changes to the car. Therefore, only the lightest design touches, embellishments and adaptations have been incorporated.

Minor tweaks

The front end features a new polished horizontal line that sits above the grille and between the daytime running lights. This Pantheon Grille has been given a subtle geometric change, in order to make the “RR” Badge of Honour and Spirit of Ecstasy mascot appear more prominent.

Like the smaller Ghost model, the Grille is now illuminated as well. And to create a link between the Starlight Headliner and the outside, the Phantom II’s headlights now feature laser-cut bezel starlights.

Profile-wise, the Phantom still retains its short front and long rear overhang, with a long wheelbase and wide C-pillar. This is now further enhanced by a suite of new wheel designs.

A 3D, milled stainless steel wheels with triangular facets can be optioned with either a fully or partly polished finish. Clients can also commission a disc wheel. Produced in both polished stainless steel and black lacquer, it is inspired by the 1920s Rolls-Royce models.

Phantom clients seeking a darker theme can now have a darkened chrome grille surround, black bonnet reins, windscreen surround and side frame finishers.

Catering to keen owners

Rolls-Royce designers kept the interior changes to a minimum as well. In response to an increasing number of owners who prefer to drive themselves, the steering wheel is now slightly thicker, providing a more connected feel.

The most significant addition to the Phantom is the introduction of Rolls-Royce Connected, which enables the owner to send and address directly to the car from Whispers, the Rolls-Royce private-members’ Application.

Rolls-Royce Connected also displays the car’s location, security status and “health” condition in the app. Using the application, owners can contact their preferred dealership for information or servicing.

New bespoke creation

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Platino.

To further illustrate its Bespoke capabilities, Rolls-Royce has created the Phantom Platino, which is inspired by the silver-white finish of the platinum precious metal.

Phantom Platino introduces materials other than leather to demonstrate the brand’s acceptance of alternative upholsteries. Thus, while the model’s front seats are finished in leather, the rear seats are upholstered in two different fabrics.

One is from an Italian mill, while the other is derived from bamboo fibres for a lustrous finish. Both materials have a repeating pattern based on an abstract interpretation of the Spirit of Ecstasy.

This also appears in the Phantom’s Gallery and on touchpoints such as the armrest and centre console. The same design is also found on the dashboard timepiece, whose surround is made from 3D-printed ceramic.

This article was first published in Torque.