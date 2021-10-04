Rolls-Royce to road-test its first EV, slated for Q4 2023 production

Rolls Royce has announced its intent to build its first all-electric production car. Dubbed the Spectre, the British marque's engineers claimed that on-road testing is "imminent".

Spectre - a name synonymous with otherwordly beings that wield great power and influence.

Traits you'd naturally find in any Rolls Royce, though its new EV will probably have the most exaggerated example of the aforementioned traits thus far, making it truly worthy of the name.

The electric motor's torquey characteristics suit what the firm has dubbed its "waft-ability" factor, making for a smoother, yet more powerful drive.

It is currently in development and is being prepared for what Rolls Royce has deemed its "most demanding test programme" in its history.

This is also in line with Rolls Royce's commitment to move away from Internal Combustion for a full EV lineup by 2030.

PHOTO: Rolls Royce APAC

To thoroughly put the powertrain through its paces, the prototypes will be driven over 2.5 million kilometres or about 400 years of usage based on the average Rolls Royce consumer's driving pattern.

It will be tested in all its major markets, and on a wide variety of different terrains across the globe too.

Rolls Royce also says that they will test the car in "plain sight", with production slated for Q4 2023.

PHOTO: Rolls Royce APAC

Mind you, this isn't their first foray into electrification in recent years. They made two, BMW platform-based prototypes, in the 102EX and the 103EX.

Both cars were built on existing Internal Combustion Engine architecture. The Spectre, on the other hand, will receive a bespoke chassis, designed in tandem with the rest of the current Rolls Royce lineup.

This platform was designed by Rolls Royce for its own products and has been engineered to allow for the fitment of various powertrains without compromise.

PHOTO: Rolls Royce APAC

This article was first published in Motorist.