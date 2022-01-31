Rolls-Royce Singapore presents one-off bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid

After a two-year process of designing, and crafting, Rolls-Royce Singapore has launched the bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid, a one-of-one special edition of the Phantom designed specifically for Singapore.

Rolls-Royce found, in the orchid, an inspirational theme for resilience, beauty, and strength. The Phantom Orchid marks the first time the flower, coveted for its elegant, exotic, and graceful yet hardy nature, has been chosen for a Rolls-Royce commission.

Photo: Rolls-Royce Singapore

The Phantom is the only car in the world to feature the Gallery, the space on the dashboard of a Phantom reserved for exhibiting art, sculptures, or objects of self-expression in the interior of the vehicle.

As for this project, the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective collaborated with award-winning artist Helen Amy Murray to create a unique, hand-sculpted silk artwork for the Phantom.

Once the artwork was completed, it was placed behind a piece of pure glass and then inlaid in the Gallery of the Phantom.

The orchid design, which was inspired by several kinds of orchids including the Singapore Orchid, was refined over more than 200 hours of work, with the finished product meticulously hand-sculpted to produce a 3D effect.

Photo: Rolls-Royce Singapore

The Rolls-Royce Bespoke team also added orchid-inspired Picnic Table Inlays for the rear passengers which incorporate a layer of orchids set into the Piano Black veneer.

The Phantom Orchid also features Bespoke treadplates that carry on the floral theme.

Photo: Rolls-Royce Singapore

On the exterior, the Phantom Orchid is painted in a unique paint scheme that uses an Arctic White base colour with a tint of violet added to it. Fine glass particles are then added to the mix to produce a pearlescent appearance to the paintwork.

The signature hand-painted coachline on either side of the vehicle also features a Bespoke orchid-inspired motif.

Photo: Rolls-Royce Singapore

Want to put one on your figurative drive? Unfortunately, you will not be to, as this Rolls Royce one-off has already been accounted for!

This article was first published in Motorist.