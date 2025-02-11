Romance doesn't retire: Senior couples celebrate decades of love at Valentine's Day event

Even after decades together, these senior sweethearts have proven that one is never too old for romance.

Five elderly couples were invited to celebrate the day of love at the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre in Marsiling on Monday (Feb 10) for its first-ever Valentine's Day event.

Organised by the centre with the help of volunteers, the event is made up of three segments — a paper rose-quilling workshop, a three-course fine dining experience and a violin performance.

The main reason for organising this event was to allow senior couples to celebrate their lifelong love in a special way, just like younger couples would, said Sarah Tan, senior manager of programme management at NTUC Health Active Ageing Centres.

"Many of our senior couples grew up in a time when Valentine's Day was not commonly celebrated, as their focus was on work and family responsibilities," she explained.

"Many older adults face social isolation or may feel that celebrations and special experiences are no longer relevant to them. By curating events like this, we show that every stage of life is worth celebrating."

The activities were all designed with the well-being of the seniors in mind.

For example, the paper quilling activity was chosen because it's a mindful and engaging activity that encourages creativity, while still being easy enough for the participating seniors to enjoy.

The three-course fine dining menu was also thoughtfully curated and freshly prepared in-house.

"We didn't want to use any canned food to make sure seniors get to eat [a] high-quality meal. Even down to the cherry in their blue lagoon drink," Sarah shared.

The menu consisted of starters, a main course and dessert with items like: Crostini with Shakshuka and Mushroom Soup with Croutons, Baked Chicken with Potatoes and Side Salad as well as Tiramisu to finish off. The beverage served was a Blue Lagoon mocktail garnished with a fresh cherry.

And while enjoying their romantic dinner, the seniors got to enjoy a performance by nine-year-old award-winning violinist Travis Wong.

This wasn't the first time that Travis had performed for the seniors either.

The prodigy violinist, who also performed at Chingay this year, has also been volunteering at NTUC Health Senior Day Care and Active Ageing Centres since he was four.

Speaking to AsiaOne, he said: "The most rewarding part is when I see them smile and enjoy my music."

And from the looks of it, the senior couples at the event did enjoy his performance, with many of them whipping out their phones and taking videos. Several of them even started singing along when Travis played a familiar favourite: Teresa Teng's The Moon Represents My Heart.

It's the little things

For many of these senior couples, this event was particularly special as they had never celebrated Valentine's Day in the conventional sense, like romantic outings or candlelight dinners.

And it's the simple gestures between them — like pulling out a chair, cutting up food for their partner or grabbing tissue for them — that spoke volumes.

One of the seniors that took part in the event was 66-year-old Rajah Zabidah Binte Rajah Haron and her 67-year-old husband Mohd Nordin bin Khalil.

They have been married for more than four decades — and besides the initial flower-gifting during Valentine's Day earlier in their marriage, they do not celebrate the holiday.

The couple shared that they felt "very lucky" to have been invited to this event.

At the same time, after more than 40 years of marriage and five children, they noted that they have "every reason to celebrate" their love and not just on one special day.

"Every day is Valentine's Day," said Nordin with a laugh.

