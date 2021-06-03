Romancing in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert): The best car date spots with stunning views and free parking

Over a year into the pandemic, socially distanced dates have become the new norm — think FaceTime, Zoom calls and staying in rather than going out.

But if you're getting tired of doing the same thing every weekend, why not hit the road for your next date?

From lush greenery to panoramic cityscapes, here are seven romantic car date spots where you and your partner can enjoy a change of scenery while staying safely ensconced in your ride. And did we mention they've all got free parking?

Labrador Nature Reserve

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

Whether you're content to chill in your car at the open-air carpark overlooking Reflections at Keppel Bay or you're up for a seaside stroll, this is the perfect place to spend a quiet evening.

While there usually are ample parking space on weekdays, do note that the carparks can get pretty full during the weekends.

Parking: free all day.

Mount Faber

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Lynette Phua

For a stunning panoramic view, head up Mount Faber. Drop by restaurants Arbora and Dusk, located at the peak, and enjoy some romantic hilltop dining from the comfort of your car. They're also currently offering 20 per cent off all takeaways.

Parking: free all day.

Gillman Barracks

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

For some old-school charm, take a drive down to Gillman Barracks. The military barracks turned arts enclave is perfectly tranquil, even on weekends. If you've got a sweet tooth, don't forget to get yourself some handcrafted ice cream from Creamier located just right by the carpark!

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

Parking: $0.60 per half hour for the first two hours; $3 per hour from the third hour from 8.30am to 5pm on weekdays. Free after 5pm.

Free from 8.30am on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Changi Beach Park

PHOTO: Google Maps

If you or your partner are itching to travel, the next best alternative is probably to enjoy an idyllic afternoon plane spotting at Changi Beach Park. Don't forget to dabao some food from the nearby Changi Village to fuel up.

Parking: $0.50 per half hour from 8.30am to 5pm on weekdays. Free after 5pm.

Free on Sundays and public holidays.

Seletar Aerospace Park

PHOTO: Facebook/thesummerhousesg

Enjoy the quaint charm of the area's colonial-style buildings. There's also a good variety of restaurants and cafes here, such as 5 by Sans Facon and Wildseed. Do note that the popular Wheeler's Estate is closed till June 13.

With Seletar Airport a stone's throw away, you might even spot some planes if you're lucky.

Parking: $0.60 per half hour from 7am to 5pm from Mondays to Saturdays. Free after 5pm.

Free from 7am on Sundays and public holidays.

Yishun Dam

PHOTO: Google Maps

Park along the dam and soak in the beautiful, unobstructed sea view on both sides of the road.

Parking: free (no parking between 7am and 7pm, except on Sundays and public holidays).

Kranji Reservoir Park

PHOTO: Google Maps

Miss travelling to Malaysia? Well, you can feast your eyes on the view of the Johor Straits from the carpark just beside Kranji Dam.

There are also lots to explore in the area. The park is home to two fishing grounds and is part of the Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network.

Parking: free all day.

