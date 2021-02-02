Romantic restaurants in Singapore for Valentine's Day

The Feb 14th is cherished by many couples as a day to celebrate their love, indulge in each other and show how much they appreciate their partner.

It’s also the perfect day for a romantic meal together, where you tuck into scrumptious food and wine. Here’s our pick of 10 such places in Singapore, plus a look at what they’ll be offering this Valentine’s Day.

1. Monti

Located at The Fullerton Pavilion, Monti serves authentic Tuscan-Italian cuisine and boasts unparalleled views of the surrounding Marina Bay area. Their Valentine’s special, San Valentino XOXO is a dinner special with a complimentary glass of champagne.

The highlight of the five-course menu is the Boston Lobster Tail with Braised Zucchini & Capsicum in Tomato Sauce, while the main course for dinner is a roast: a choice between Roasted Wagyu Austic Tri Tip and Roasted Red Mullet Fillet. Finally, finish the meal with the heart-shaped Rose Mont Blanc.

For that extra special view, pay a little bit more and book a table by the window for dinner.

San Valentino XOXO. Dinner (non-window) is $230++ per person while dinner (window) is $280++ per person.

82 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049327, tel: 6535 0724

2. The Halia

Having a relaxing meal with your special someone while surrounded by lush greenery is, indeed, romantic. Not only is the feeling of being in the middle of a garden soothing, but it also provides some gorgeous views.

The Ginger Garden Dining Group has put together a Valentine’s Night you won’t forget, comprising a seven-course Couple Sharing dinner menu. Start with Freshly Baked Bread, Goats Cheese Mousse and House Smoked Salmon.

Next are the proteins, with Organically Farmed Lacto Chicken Breast, Pan Roasted Tooth Fish and Slow Roasted Blackmore Rump Cap. To end the meal, The Halia will provide a Sweet Basket To Go for couples who might want to end the night with a short picnic in the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The Perfect Date – Valentine’s at Botanic Gardens is available on Feb 14. The Couple Sharing Menu at The Halia is priced at $260++ per couple, and $290++ per couple (outdoor garden view premium table).

Choose from three dinner time slots: 5.00pm to 6.30pm, 7.00pm to 8.30pm, 9.00pm to 10.30pm. Full advance payment is required.

1 Cluny Road, Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens (via Tyersall Avenue), Singapore 259569, tel: 8444-1148

3. Artemis Grill & Sky Lounge

This rooftop restaurant showcases the flavours of the Mediterranean, serving cuisine from coastal Spain, Southern France, Italy and Greece. Not only is the food delicious, but the views of the surrounding Marina Bay cityscape are also gorgeous.

Enjoy a four-course dinner menu here on Valentine’s Day. Kick off the night with Salmon Tartelette amuse-bouche with crème fraîche, Ikura caviar and dill. You’ll get to pick from a choice of dishes for your starter, main course, side dish and dessert.

Options include Iberico Pork Secreto, Scallop Crudo, Pasture-Fed Beef Tenderloin, and Turkish Coffee Chocolate Torte.

Available on Feb 13 and 14 only, at $128++ per person.

CapitaGreen Rooftop (Level 40), 138 Market Street, Singapore 048946, tel: 6635-8677

4. LeVeL33

You’ll have a truly elevated experience here, both in terms of the flavours from the food and the fact that you’re on the 33rd floor, with stunning views of your surroundings. This Valentine’s Day, LeVeL33 wants to Ignite The Sparks with a six-course dinner menu with playful puns and quality food.

The starter, Oyster Of My Heart, is raw oyster served with raw beer jelly served with a glass of Ayala champagne.

This is followed by Binding Love, a Peking duck-inspired pancake with an IPA and cherry hoisin sauce, and Soulmate, pan-seared scallops topped with caviar, Love, heart, beef tartare with pickled mushroom and shallots.

Rounding the meal is Our Tender Moments, charcoal-grilled wagyu rump cap, and I Love You The “Malt”, a malt beer ice-cream.

Ignite The Sparks takes place on Feb 12 -15 and is priced from $118++. There are two seatings for LeVeL33 Social and Terrace: 5.00pm to 7.30pm and 8.00pm till 10.30pm.

8 Marina Boulevard, #33-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore 018981; tel: 6834-3133

5. Dusk Restaurant & Bar

It’s one of the most romantic restaurants in Singapore, thanks to the panoramic views of the harbourfront area and Sentosa. Located 100m above sea level, the restaurant sits at the top of Faber Peak and is surrounded by lush rainforest.

It’s also one of the best spots to catch the sunset, which is a big plus in our books. A four-course Love on Cloud 9 Valentine’s dinner is available on Feb 14. It starts with Freshly Shucked Oysters with shallot mignonette and Velouté of Ginger Butternut Squash.

You will get a choice of mains between Rack of Karoo Lamb or Gruyere Au Gratin Lobster. The meal is then completed with Ruby Grapefruit Granita and freshly brewed coffee or tea. You can also add $15++ per person to get two glasses of wine to pair with your meal.

Love on Cloud 9 is available on Feb 14 and priced at $288++ per couple.

Faber Peak Singapore, Level 2, 109 Mount Faber Road, Singapore 099203, tel: 6377-9688

This restaurant sits on the 43rd floor and gives diners picturesque views of the Marina waterfront area. For Valentine’s Day, it has organised five-course dinners on the 14th, where diners are encouraged to ‘Say Ti Amo’.

Head Chef Andrea De Paola has put together a menu of authentic Italian cuisine, with dishes such as house-made ‘tagliolini’ pasta with Hokkaido sea urchin and Amur oscietra caviar; Sanchoku wagyu beef striploin with Romanesco and ‘Karashi’ bearnaise; and two desserts – Ruby chocolate mousse with fudge brownie and Japanese strawberry for her and Tainori chocolate mousse with Kahlua cream and noisette butter cake for him.

The five-course ‘Say Ti Amo’ menu is available on Feb 14 with two seatings. Seating from 5.30pm to 7.15pm will be $148++ person while the later seating is $298++ per person.

Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315, tel: 6509-1488

7. Flutes Restaurant Bar

Set in the quaint black-and-white colonial bungalow within the National Museum of Singapore, Flutes Restaurant Bar oozes old-world charm and cosiness to celebrate your love with your partner.

Flutes has three different Dining With My One And Only menus – one for lunch and two for dinner.

Common dishes across the three include Spencer Gulf Prawn served with pumpkin and curry, Panko Ben Pethick’s Abrolhos Islands Dhufish with green peas and lovage emulsion, Rangers Valley Wagyu Striploin and dessert of Textures of Chocolate, Pistachio and Rose.

Dinner starts with a Chef’s Signature Canape Selection while the later seating has an added dish of Shark Bay Blue Swimmer Crab & Avocado with Oscietra caviar.

Dining With My One And Only is available on Feb 14. Lunch is $228++ per couple, the first seating of dinner between 6.00pm to 8.30pm is $288++ per couple while the second seating from 8.45pm is $358++ per couple.

93 Stamford Rd, #01-02 National Museum of Singapore, Singapore 178897; tel: 6338-8770

8. Porta

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love but dining menus can get pretty pricy. Here at Porta in Park Hotel Clarke Quay, quality is not compromised with their four-course Cupid’s Menu.

The dinner starts with Purple Potato Soup with crispy wanton and crème fraiche and Chilled Angel Hair with crabmeat, ikura and kombu.

You can choose between two mains available – Angus Ribeye with pomme mousseline and red wine sauce or Norwegian Salmon with avocado puree. The night finishes on a sweet note with Chocolate Hazelnut Praline with berries and passion fruit.

Cupid’s Menu is $64++ per person and has two dinner seatings, 6.00pm to 8.00pm and 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

1 Unity St, Singapore 237983; tel: 6593-8855

9. Gaig Restaurant

Even though we are still unable to travel and explore the world, we can still transport ourselves anywhere in the world with food. At Gaig, you and your partner can feel as though you’re in the Catalan region of Spain.

The six-course Valentine’s Day menu by Executive Chef Martí Carlos Martínez starts with a glass of cava and with Gras shot with green apple foam and Mushroom Soup with crispy pork skin.

Tuck into Gaig’s Traditional Cannelloni next with Sole Fish with Black Winter Truffle and Venison tenderloin with Périgueux sauce. The night ends with Chocolate Sorbet with Crispy Mint and Petit Fours.

The Valentine’s Day Menu is $168++ per person.

16 Stanley St, Singapore 068735; tel: 6221-2134

10. Skai Restaurant

Skai Restaurant perched on the 70th floor of Hotel Swissôtel The Stamford is another option for those who love an unparalleled panoramic view of Singapore’s skyline. Accompanying the view is an equally delectable five- or six-course Valentine’s Day menu.

Both menus consist of dishes that feature luxurious ingredients such as Black Pearl Oyster, Lobster and Foie Gras.

For protein, you would have a choice between Sea Bass or a Wagyu strip, before finishing with a Hibiscus Rosella Jelly. For the six-course menu, there would be an additional starter of Kaviari Oscietre caviar. If you wish to splurge further, add the wine pairing at $108 for five-course and $128 for six-course.

The Valentine’s Day Menu is available from Feb 12 to 14. The five-course menu is $258++ while the six-course is $308++. There is also a vegan/vegetarian menu at $208++.

2 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178882; tel: 6431-6156

This article was first published in Her World Online.