Romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day 2025

Valentine's Day is almost here, and if you're planning to skip the basic flowers-and-chocolates routine (good call), nothing says "I love you" like great food. Luckily, Singapore's got you covered with dinner deals that are way more exciting than another overpriced bouquet.

Whether you're into cosy candlelit dinners, fancy multi-course feasts, or something a little unexpected (think rooftop views or dinner with a side of live music), there's a spot that'll fit your vibe. We've rounded up the best Valentine's Day dinner deals in Singapore for 2025, so all you have to do is book a table and show up hungry-romance handled.

165 Sky Dining

165 Sky Dining offers a breathtaking Valentine's Day experience, with a five-course dinner set against the stunning backdrop of Singapore's skyline. Couples can indulge in a carefully crafted menu that includes luxurious dishes such as Wagyu beef, seafood delicacies, and exquisite desserts.

Each course is thoughtfully paired with fine wines to enhance the dining experience. The intimate setting, complete with personalised service and panoramic views, sets the perfect stage for a romantic evening. Celebrate love in style with this unforgettable dining experience above the city.

Rate: $600++

Address: 30 Raffles Ave., Level 3, Singapore 039803

Contact Number: +65 6333 3311

Website: https://www.singaporeflyer.com/en/ticket/valentines-day-special

Le Petit Chef

Le Petit Chef at Changi Experience Studio offers a unique and romantic dining experience this Valentine's Day, where guests can enjoy a special menu curated for the occasion. The world's smallest chef brings a multi-sensory experience, featuring a four-course meal with a combination of creative dishes, including tuna tartare, foie gras, and Shiro Miso Salmon.

Each reservation includes personalised butler service, floral bouquets, chocolates, and a framed keepsake photo. To add to the romance, couples will enjoy complimentary Moscato during dessert. It's the perfect way to celebrate love in an unforgettable way.

Rate: $288++ per pax

Address: Changi Experience Studio, Level 4, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore

Contact Number: +65 8860 0519

Website: https://lepetitchef.com/changiairport/

Birds of a Feather

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ70qFxnylI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Birds of a Feather is a contemporary restaurant and bar. Inspired by the vibrant cafe scene in Chengdu, China, it offers a unique dining experience that blends modern Western cuisine with Sichuan influences.

The establishment features a cosy and lush interior, creating an inviting atmosphere for patrons. Diners can expect a menu that showcases creative dishes, such as "Find the Chicken in the Chillies" and "Silk Road," which artfully combine bold Sichuan flavours with Western culinary techniques.

The restaurant also offers an array of cocktails and beverages to complement the dining experience.

Rate: $138++ per couple

Address: 115 Amoy Street, Singapore 069935

Contact Number: +65 9755 7115

Website: https://www.birdsofafeather.com.sg

CÉ LA VI Singapore

CÉ LA VI Singapore, perched atop Marina Bay Sands, is curating an unforgettable Valentine's Day experience on Feb 14, 2025. With panoramic views of the city skyline, guests can indulge in specially crafted lunch and dinner menus that blend modern Asian flavours with romantic flair.

Rate: $158++ per person (lunch), $288++ per person (dinner)

Address: Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971

Contact Number: +(65) 6508 2188

Website: https://www.celavi.com/en/singapore/holiday-events/valentines-day/

Saint Pierre

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-pYySGSpdy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Saint Pierre, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant, offers a luxurious Valentine's Day dining experience with a special tea-infused 4-course lunch and 7-course dinner menu. The dishes are expertly crafted by Chef Emmanuel Stroobant, incorporating unique tea flavours to elevate each course.

Highlights include Manjimup Marron poached with Long Jing leaves, Brittany Blue Lobster, and Omi Beef barbecued over Binchotan charcoal. For dessert, enjoy an indulgent Wakayama Mandarin souffle. Celebrate love in an elegant and romantic setting with impeccable service and exceptional cuisine at this renowned fine-dining destination.

Rate: $588 per person (non-window seating), $688 per person (window seating)

Address: 1 Fullerton Road, #02-02B One Fullerton Singapore 049213

Contact Number: +65 6438 0887

Website: https://www.saintpierre.com.sg/reservations/i-operation-timing/

Meadesmoore Steakhouse

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DEpJQw1hlMb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Meadesmoore offers a five-course Valentine's Day feast, with a four-course dinner available from 10-13 February 2025. The meal begins with a Caprese Marshmallow and Smoked Tuna & Vinegar Gelee Tartlet, followed by Charred Octopus with beetroot.

For mains, choose between Hazelnut Praline-Crusted Chilean Cod or Sher Wagyu Steak & Short Rib Presse (+$15). The meal concludes with a Warm Chocolate Tart made with 62 per cent Valrhona dark chocolate, salted caramel, and yuzu sorbet.

Rate: $128++ for Fish, $133++ for Beef

Address: 21A Boon Tat Street Singapore 069620

Contact Number: +65 6227 2247

Website: https://www.meadesmoore.com/specials/

High House

High House is offering a special Valentine's Day "Love Bites" edition of its "Dinner & Dance" dining experience. The six-course menu includes seafood starters like South African Abalone and Hokkaido Scallops, along with main courses like Patagonian Tooth Fish and Miyazaki A5 Wagyu.

Reservations after 8:30 pm on Feb 14 include a complimentary glass of champagne. The evening will also feature themed entertainment, including dancers in cupid costumes and a Question Card Game. The "After Hours" session from 11pm onwards invites guests to connect through Love Coasters and dancing.

Rate: $488++ per couple

Address: 1 Raffles Place, L61-62, Singapore 048616

Contact Number: +65 96778074

Website: https://highhouse.sg/event/valentines-day-dinner/

Fat Belly Steakhouse

Fat Belly offers a romantic five-course Valentine's Day dinner from Feb 14, 2025, featuring a luxurious menu with signature dishes like Grilled Iberico Pork Secreto and Sanchoku Wagyu Denver (+S$18).

The meal includes an entree of Akaroa King Salmon, slow-cooked with spinach, avocado, and ikura for an umami burst. For dessert, enjoy a sweet Maritozzi with Ube Cremeux. This dining experience is perfect for couples seeking a gourmet celebration with a French culinary twist.

Rate: $98++ for Pork, $116++ for Beef

Address: 10 Jalan Serene #01-04 Serene Centre Singapore 258748

Contact Number: +65 6314 2247

Website: https://www.fatbellysg.com/reservations/

Siri House

Siri House offers a romantic 6-course seafood-focused sharing menu on Valentine's Day. The menu includes Lobster Prawn Kueh Pie Tee, Habanero Hamachi Tiradito, and Surf & Turf with prime ribeye and grilled tiger prawns. Guests also enjoy a complimentary "My Valentine's" cocktail.

The meal concludes with a sweet Lychee Raspberry Mousse and rose-scented Mega Macaron. Celebrate with your loved one in the serene surroundings of Dempsey Hill.

Rate: $188++ per couple

Address: 8D Dempsey Road, #01-02 Dempsey Hill, Singapore 249672

Contact Number: +65 9487 1552

Website: https://www.sirihouse.com

Market Bistro Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C96beM_ytRv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Market Bistro Singapore is offering a special Valentine's Day menu from 10 to 13 February 2025. Enjoy a romantic three-course or four-course menu, featuring fresh, high-quality ingredients. The menu is crafted to create a memorable dining experience for couples. Reservations are highly recommended for this exclusive celebration.

Rate: $68++ for Fish, $80++ for Beef

Address: 12 Marina Boulevard #01-03, Tower 3 Marina Bay Financial Centre, 018982

Contact Number: +65 8399 1912

Website: https://www.marketbistro.com.sg/

Boeuf

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF42Ar3o7zZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Boeuf offers a romantic four-course Valentine's Day dinner on Feb 13 and 14, 2025, with the "A Taste of Romance" menu. The meal begins with Hokkaido Scallop Crudo and Marinière Style Mussel Orecchiette, followed by Iwate Wagyu Sirloin Steak.

For dessert, indulge in Pistachio Basque Cheesecake with Raspberry Compote. Guests can also enjoy indulgent upgrades, including Sturia Oscietra Caviar or Seasonal Black Winter Truffle. The dinner is available in two seating sessions: 5:30 pm and 8:00 pm.

Rate: $138++ per perso

Address: 159 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068614

Contact Number: +65 8950 5975

Website: https://www.boeuf.sg/

Pazzion Cafe

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF6xfwBN7Fs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Pazzion Cafe with a romantic dining experience from Feb 1 - 16, 2025. The specially curated Valentine's Set Dinner includes a choice of two main courses, shared dessert, two macarons, and two glasses of cocktails.

Each dinner also comes with a complimentary Polaroid keepsake and an exclusive Pazzion heart mirror. The intimate setting and thoughtful extras create a memorable evening for couples. The set is available daily from 5.30pm, offering a perfect combination of delicious food and romance.

Rate: $69++ for two

Address: 391 Orchard Rd, #B1-39 / 40, Singapore 238872

Contact Number: +65 6876 9142

Website: https://www.pazzion.com/pages/cafe-menu

Sushisamba Singapore

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Sushisamba with a sultry five-course menu blending Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours. Start with Lobster Taquito and the indulgent Zu-Nagi SAMBA Roll, followed by a choice of Australian Grass-fed Short Ribs or Chilean Sea Bass.

For dessert, enjoy the SAMBA Heart, a heart-shaped creation with tart berries and chocolate mousse. Exclusive cocktails like Love Thyme and Suit & Tie set the romantic mood, and the evening continues at SAMBAROOM with a live DJ and vibrant entertainment. A perfect blend of fine dining, romance, and fun.

Rate: $398++ per couple

Address: 168 Robinson Rd, Level 52 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912

Contact Number: +65 6550 2290

Website: https://www.sushisamba.com/locations/sg/singapore

Koma

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFC5oVdytds/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Koma's Valentine's Day 2025 dinner promises an unforgettable experience with a decadent five-course menu. Start with an indulgent selection of appetisers, followed by a choice of mains like the signature Wagyu Steak or Grilled Chilean Sea Bass.

The meal is complemented by a refreshing cocktail and a romantic dessert to share. Set in an elegant, intimate ambiance, Koma offers the perfect setting for a memorable celebration. Enjoy this luxurious dining experience with your loved one this Valentine's Day.

Rate: $520++ per couple

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, B1-67 The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 018956

Contact Number: +65 6688 8690

Website: https://taogroup.com/venues/koma-singapore/valentines-day-dinner/

Hilton Singapore Orchard Estate

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DE83lNtK0CQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Estate's Valentine's Dinner Buffet offers a luxurious spread featuring premium meats like Blackmore Wagyu Beef and Lumina Lamb Shoulder, along with dishes such as Ruby Beef Nigiri and Scallop and Prawn Ravioli.

For cheese enthusiasts, enjoy a selection of matured French cheeses from Les Frères Marchand. The dessert station delights with treats like Pomegranate Chocolate Cake, Kisses Raspberry Velvet, and Bubbly Macarons.

Oyster lovers will be treated to premium French oysters, showcased by Oyster Master Jean-Jacques Cadoret. Enhance the evening with free-flow champagne, house wines, or beers.

Rate: $158++ per person

Address: 333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867

Contact Number: +65 6737 4411

Website: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/hsoestate

Little Farms

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DFg-HikN0Q9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Little Farms with a delightful three-course menu. Start with a choice of appetisers, such as beef carpaccio or heirloom tomato and burrata. For mains, enjoy options like salmon with beetroot and tomato, 250g striploin, or butternut pumpkin and sage ravioli.

End the meal with a decadent chocolate sponge cake topped with white chocolate whipped ganache, caramelised strawberry, and homemade strawberry jam. The special set menu is available at all Little Farms locations.

Rate: $88++ per person

Address: operates in multiple locations including Tanglin Mall, Katong Point, Holland Village, Valley Point, Serangoon Garden and Sentosa Cove

Contact Number: +65 3105 1154

Website: https://littlefarmscafe.com/pages/valentines-day

No matter your vibe-whether you're the "dress up and dine fancy" couple or the "let's keep it chill with good food and great company" duo-Singapore's got a treasure trove of romantic dining options to make this Valentine's Day one for the books.

Savouring exquisite cuisine with stunning skyline views, indulging in decadent multi-course meals that feel like a love letter to your taste buds, or cosying up in an intimate setting where it's just you, your favourite person, and plates of pure deliciousness. It's all possible in Singapore!

The best part? There's something for every budget. From luxe rooftop restaurants dripping with romance to hidden gems that serve up big flavours without the hefty price tag, these Valentine's Day dining deals are here to impress without the stress. But here's the thing-Singaporeans love their food, and tables fill up faster than your group chat after someone spills tea.

Go ahead and book your reservation early, lock in that perfect spot, and get ready to create memories that'll outlast the last bite of dessert.

Cheers to love, laughter, and food that's almost as irresistible as your date. Happy Valentine's Day!

