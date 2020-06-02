Romantic staycations to book ASAP for a perfect Valentine's Day in Singapore

1. THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL SINGAPORE

PHOTO: The Fullerton Bay Hotel

Fancy some romance by the bay in private love nest? The Bay View Rooms at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore provide utmost privacy with champagne, cocktails, chocolates and a dazzling waterfront view for you and your partner.

You'll also enjoy a complimentary 90-minute Ultimate Aromatherapy Experience for two at The Fullerton Spa, and your meals are covered with breakfast at La Brasserie Restaurant and a private dinner at The Lookout.

And oh, you get one of those fancy Fullerton Merlion cocktails on the house, too.

​80 Collyer Quay, 049326; tel: 6333 8388

2. JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH

PHOTO: JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach

Create timeless memories as you leisurely wine and dine with your partner at a luxurious Champagne Sunday Brunch at Beach Road Kitchen as part of the romance package at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach downtown.

One of the draws of this awesome hotel is the in-house luxury spa. Make full use of The Spa by JW's modern technology-driven wellness facilities, which incorporate colour, aroma and music therapy, with your Valentine.

30 Beach Rd, Access via Nicoll Highway, 189763; tel: 6818 1888

3. HOTEL INDIGO SINGAPORE KATONG

PHOTO: Hotel Indigo Singapore

Planning a sumptuous Valentine's Day dinner in the foodie enclave of Katong? When you're done, hop over to Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong along East Coast Road for a staycation full of local flavour. Formerly the Joo Chiat Police Station, its design elements; from carrom board coffee tables to brightly coloured Peranakan-inspired wall tiles — call to mind the Singapore of a bygone era.

The hotel may be steeped in culture and history, but the amenities are everything the modern cosmopolitan couple will appreciate spa-style bathrooms, an infinity pool on the top floor, and the oft raved-about Peranakan restaurant; Baba Chews Bar and Eatery just downstairs.

The rooms boast great views too!

86 East Coast Rd, 428788; tel: 6723 7001

4. LLOYD'S INN

PHOTO: Lloyds Inn

We had to include this one, because in a quick office poll it emerged as the hot favourite for couple staycations. It's easy to see why.

The boutique hotel may only be a stone's throw away from Somerset MRT, but tucked away in a housing estate, it feels like a private villa you might find in Phuket or Bali.

With its minimalist design, abundant natural light and open-concept showers, it's the perfect setting for your #couplegoals IG posts. There are only 34 rooms though, so make your reservation soon. Pro tip: go for the Big Sky Room.

It's wonderfully spacious with high ceilings, and it has an outdoor bathtub in a large sky well. Need we say more?

2 Lloyd Road, 239091; tel: 6737 7309

5. SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL

PHOTO: Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Our idea of a romantic getaway is cocktails by the pool with our beau, far away from the bustling city. In the heart of Orchard, the closest thing you can get to that is the Pool Terrace room, which has direct access to the outdoor pool on the fifth floor of the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

If you're looking for a couple spa experience, book the Adam and Eve serenity package at the Serena Spa for a deeply relaxing massage designed for specially couples.

For your meals, choose from a myriad of convenient dining establishments housed in the hotel, or head out for other options in town.

320 Orchard Rd, 238865; tel: 6735 5800

6. VILLA SAMADHI

PHOTO: Villa Samadhi Singapore

For the royal treatment, escape to this gorgeous boutique hotel, a handsome colonial building that stands amidst the lush greenery of Labrador Nature Reserve.

Each of the 20 rooms feels totally exclusive and is oozing with old-world charm. They're furnished with wooden custom-crafted side tables and bed frames, and even a wooden bathtub to add to the rustic aesthetic.

For a romantic dinner for two in the evening, head over to the secluded Tamarind Hill restaurant (30 Labrador Villa Rd, 119189) nearby and indulge in tasty Thai and Burmese fare.

20 Labrador Villa Rd, 119193

7. HOTEL FORT CANNING

PHOTO: Fort Canning Hotel

Whisk your loved one off to a heritage hideout for an unforgettable date night and an indulgent stay with Hotel Fort Canning Sweet Desire staycation package.

Get in the mood with a complimentary bottle of Prosecco, before romancing your better half with a complimentary stalk of rose, fresh berries and a premium bubble bath with flower petals.

Enjoy a delectable breakfast buffet the next morning, then head over to one of the chlorine-free mineral pools for a leisurely dip or embark on a sensual journey with pampering massages and treatments at Chinois Spa. Sounds like a sweet plan.

11 Canning Walk, 178881; tel: 6559 6769

This article was first published in Her World Online.