Romantic staycations to suit all budgets this Valentine's 2020

Love is in the air! This coming Valentine's Day, indulge yourself and your loved one like never before with the most romantic staycations in Singapore.

Save the money on airfare, and pick one of these 5 staycation options instead that will allow you to cosy up with your lover right here in our little red dot.

With prices that suit a range of budgets, your 2020 Valentine's getaway will be truly unforgettable.

FOR DECADENT OLD WORLD CHARM: SIX SENSES DUXTON

If Chinatown is the oyster, then Six Senses Duxton must be one of its precious pearls.

Located in the historical belt, where streets are lined with quaint and lovely shophouses, the Six Senses will transport you to a bygone era of romance and sophistication.

With rooms tastefully designed to reflect different facets of Singapore's rich heritage, the specialty suites on offer are guaranteed to intoxicate you with their opulence.

Out of a few themes to choose from, our top picks are the Duxton Duplex and Montgomerie Suites.

Be treated like royalty if you book any of these two luxurious suites, for your arrival and departure transfers will be very well taken care of by Six Senses' very own London Black Cab, Sir Harold.

DUXTON DUPLEX SUITE

Spanning over two floors and covering an area of about 41 sqm, this lofty suite with high ceilings and an eye-catching spiral staircase will make you feel right at home.

Complete with an ensuite bathroom, lounge, dining table, mini-bar, flat panel television with satellite channels etc, couples will want to sleep in all day on the very comfortable Naturalmat organic mattress.

MONTGOMERIE SUITE

To pay homage to Singapore's colourful colonial past, this lavish suite is named after the Montgomerie family (1850s) who used to be the owners of the shophouses which make up Six Senses today.

Occupying an area of 41 sqm, couples will be delighted to relax on the four poster bed and the spacious living room and lounge area, all exquisitely designed by Anouska Hempel.

THE OPIUM ROOM

For the more budget conscious who desire to savour what Six Senses has to offer, the Opium Room is an amazing alternative. Spanning 27 sqm, the decadent atmosphere of this modern interpretation of the notorious opium dens, which used to occupy the area's shophouses, will put you in the mood for love.

The stunning four poster bed, plush fabrics, elegant lacquerware, and stylish furnishings will make your romantic staycation absolutely sensational!

All rooms at Six Senses come with bathroom amenities by The Organic Pharmacy, Six Senses drinking water, tea and coffee making facilities, free Wi-Fi, and more.

A Valentine's Day To Remember Promotion:

Welcome drink for two guests

Hydrosol Making (Friday) and Alchemy Bar workshop (Saturday)

Couples' yoga at the Angsana Heritage Tree (Sunday)

Romantic Valentine's Dinner at Six Senses Brasserie for two guests (food only)

Enjoy a 15 per cent savings on à la carte spa treatments

Terms & Conditions:

Validity: February 14, 2020 until February 16, 2020

Applicable for all room and suite categories.

Minimum of one-night stay on Friday or Saturday night.

Dinner at Six Senses Brasserie is available from 5:30 to 10:30 pm (food only).

Hydrosol Making workshop on Friday 14 February, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

Alchemy Bar workshop on Saturday 15 February, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 am or 3:30 to 4:00 pm.

Couples' yoga at the Angsana Heritage Tree on Sunday 16 February, 2020 at 8:00 am.

This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion.

This offer is non-cancellable, non-refundable and non-amendable.

A credit card guarantee is required at the time of booking.

This offer is subject to change without notice.

Please contact the reservations department at reservations-duxton@sixsenses.com for more information.

83 Duxton Rd

Singapore 089540

FOR SENSUOUS VINTAGE GLAMOUR: THE VAGABOND CLUB, A TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO HOTEL

A boutique hotel unlike any other, the sensuous interior and extravagant decor of The Vagabond Club hotel will blow your mind away.

See the dazzling displays of over 1000 bottles of alcohol at the Whiskey Library and try some award-winning whiskeys with your loved one.