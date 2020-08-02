Romantic staycations to suit all budgets this Valentine's 2020

PHOTO: Pexels
Zann Huang
SingSaver.com.sg

Love is in the air! This coming Valentine's Day, indulge yourself and your loved one like never before with the most romantic staycations in Singapore.

Save the money on airfare, and pick one of these 5 staycation options instead that will allow you to cosy up with your lover right here in our little red dot.

With prices that suit a range of budgets, your 2020 Valentine's getaway will be truly unforgettable.

FOR DECADENT OLD WORLD CHARM: SIX SENSES DUXTON

If Chinatown is the oyster, then Six Senses Duxton must be one of its precious pearls.

Located in the historical belt, where streets are lined with quaint and lovely shophouses, the Six Senses will transport you to a bygone era of romance and sophistication.

With rooms tastefully designed to reflect different facets of Singapore's rich heritage, the specialty suites on offer are guaranteed to intoxicate you with their opulence.

Out of a few themes to choose from, our top picks are the Duxton Duplex and Montgomerie Suites.

Be treated like royalty if you book any of these two luxurious suites, for your arrival and departure transfers will be very well taken care of by Six Senses' very own London Black Cab, Sir Harold.

DUXTON DUPLEX SUITE

Spanning over two floors and covering an area of about 41 sqm, this lofty suite with high ceilings and an eye-catching spiral staircase will make you feel right at home.

Complete with an ensuite bathroom, lounge, dining table, mini-bar, flat panel television with satellite channels etc, couples will want to sleep in all day on the very comfortable Naturalmat organic mattress.

MONTGOMERIE SUITE

To pay homage to Singapore's colourful colonial past, this lavish suite is named after the Montgomerie family (1850s) who used to be the owners of the shophouses which make up Six Senses today.

Occupying an area of 41 sqm, couples will be delighted to relax on the four poster bed and the spacious living room and lounge area, all exquisitely designed by Anouska Hempel.

THE OPIUM ROOM

For the more budget conscious who desire to savour what Six Senses has to offer, the Opium Room is an amazing alternative. Spanning 27 sqm, the decadent atmosphere of this modern interpretation of the notorious opium dens, which used to occupy the area's shophouses, will put you in the mood for love.

The stunning four poster bed, plush fabrics, elegant lacquerware, and stylish furnishings will make your romantic staycation absolutely sensational!

All rooms at Six Senses come with bathroom amenities by The Organic Pharmacy, Six Senses drinking water, tea and coffee making facilities, free Wi-Fi, and more.

A Valentine's Day To Remember Promotion:

  • Welcome drink for two guests
  • Hydrosol Making (Friday) and Alchemy Bar workshop (Saturday)
  • Couples' yoga at the Angsana Heritage Tree (Sunday)
  • Romantic Valentine's Dinner at Six Senses Brasserie for two guests (food only)
  • Enjoy a 15 per cent savings on à la carte spa treatments

Terms & Conditions:

  • Validity: February 14, 2020 until February 16, 2020
  • Applicable for all room and suite categories.
  • Minimum of one-night stay on Friday or Saturday night.
  • Dinner at Six Senses Brasserie is available from 5:30 to 10:30 pm (food only).
  • Hydrosol Making workshop on Friday 14 February, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
  • Alchemy Bar workshop on Saturday 15 February, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 am or 3:30 to 4:00 pm.
  • Couples' yoga at the Angsana Heritage Tree on Sunday 16 February, 2020 at 8:00 am.
  • This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion.
  • This offer is non-cancellable, non-refundable and non-amendable.
  • A credit card guarantee is required at the time of booking.
  • This offer is subject to change without notice.
  • Please contact the reservations department at reservations-duxton@sixsenses.com for more information.

83 Duxton Rd

Singapore 089540

FOR SENSUOUS VINTAGE GLAMOUR: THE VAGABOND CLUB, A TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO HOTEL

A boutique hotel unlike any other, the sensuous interior and extravagant decor of The Vagabond Club hotel will blow your mind away.

See the dazzling displays of over 1000 bottles of alcohol at the Whiskey Library and try some award-winning whiskeys with your loved one.

Not your ordinary hotel, the Vagabond Club is also a haven for art-connoisseurs. Get a complimentary tour of the Club's permanent collection, current installation or mingle with the artist in residence.

Step into the Vagabond Salon and get lost in an era of old-world charm. With plush furnishings inspired by Parisian chic, you can even watch a complimentary movie in style or listen to a live Jazz quartet.

For the ultimate staycation for whisky lovers, the Vagabond Club has a Week-end, Whiskey & Nibbles Package available.

Book a two-night weekend staycation at The Vagabond Club and enjoy special treats including an exclusive mini-whiskey tasting flight paired with delicious nibbles, a 1-hour whisky class with a whisky connoisseur and hotel art tour.

Available every Friday and Saturday, this promotion includes:

  • The Grand Tasting - an exclusive mini-whiskey tasting flight with five whiskey expressions represented by five countries across four continents. Featuring:
  1. Kilkerran 12-year old (Scotland)
  2. Kuri Okanawa (Japan)
  3. Jefferson Reserve Very Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon(US)
  4. Doublewood Dunedin 15-year old (New Zealand)
  5. The Temple Bar 12-year old (Ireland)
  • Thoughtfully paired bites ranging from smoked salmon with mango bites, samosa to mini-crab sliders and petite pork-ribs and delicious mini chocolate brownies paired with more fruity expressions.
  • A private 1-hour whiskey class with our in-house whiskey bar team.
  • A-La-Carte breakfast for each person per night.
  • Email reservations@hotelvagabondsingapore.com or call +65 6291 6677 for enquiries.

39 Syed Alwi Road

Singapore 207630

FOR SLEEPING UNDER THE STARS: GLAMPING SOCIETY

Want to try something new this Valentine's Day? Why not make your romantic staycation a 'non-concrete' one and sleep under the moonlight and twinkling stars?

Instead of going for the conventional concept of staying in a hotel, you can snuggle up with your loved one in a canvas bell tent with a unique glamping ('glamorous camping') experience.

With the East Coast Park camping area located next to the sea, you can wake up to the sound of waves gently lapping on the shores. Catch the stunning sunset or simply take a stroll on the beach together with your partner.

Glamping Society also has a new location at Punggol Container Park that comes with air-conditioning and power outlets.

There are a number of packages available for you to choose from. Your glamping adventure can start from $270 a night with the Couple Package.

This comes with a medium tent, romantically decorated with flower petals strewn inside the tent to set the mood.

A picnic area will also be set up for you either indoor or outdoors. This package also includes a large pizza and sparkling juice.

You can also opt for other packages such as the Romantic Package ($299), that comes with helium balloons and a flower bouquet, perfect for Valentines' Day.

Details:

  • Check in at 3pm, check out at 12 pm.
  • Book the camping permit for free online or through any AXS machines. You can also book the BBQ pits online or through any AXS machines for a fee.
  • Camping Permit Application: https://estation.axs.com.sg/NParks_Camping/Internet/index.php
  • BBQ Pit Application: https://e-station.axs.com.sg/NParks/Internet_Payment/
  • Shower and toilet facilities are not provided, however public toilets and showering facilities* are located near the campsite.
  • *Showering Facilities are only available at East Coast Park.
  • There are power outlets at the Punggol Site. However, there are none at the East Coast Park tents.
  • Tents are only pitched at NParks approved campsites: at East Coast Park Area G BBQ pit 65-80, for Punggol, it will be at 50E Punggol East.
  • For bookings, enquiries, and check-in, please call 8751 5339 or email hello@glampingsociety.com (Weekdays 10 am - 6 pm).

FOR HERITAGE ROMANCE: HOTEL FORT CANNING

Fly your special someone to the moon and back with Hotel Fort Canning's Sweet Desire package. Located in an urban oasis, with its central location and tranquil vibes, the venue makes for a perfect romantic getaway.

From $418++ per night, you can expect to have a lovey-dovey time with a a luxurious bubble bath with flower petals, just steps from the bed! To spice up your romantic staycation, a complimentary bottle of Prosecco, fresh berries, and a complimentary stalk of rose.

The next morning, enjoy a delectable breakfast spread before heading over to the chlorine-free mineral pools for a leisurely dip.

Hotel Fort Canning is also having an 'An Ode To Love' Valentine's Four Course Special, available on 14 February 2020 for dinner at $188++ per couple, inclusive of two glasses of Prosecco.

Details of the Sweet Desire package:

  • Valid for stays between 13 and 16 February 2020.
  • Price is per room per night, inclusive of breakfast buffet for 2, a bottle of Prosecco, a serving of fresh berries, luxurious bubble bath with flower petals and a stalk of rose.
  • Rates are subject to 10 per cent service charge and prevailing government taxes.
  • Reservation is required and subject to availability. Full non-refundable payment is required upon booking; cancellation policy applies.
  • Spa offer is only valid for the Valentine's Couple Combo packages; terms and conditions apply.
  • For reservations, please call 6559 6769 or email reservations@hfcsingapore.com

11 Canning Walk

Singapore 178881

FOR A NIGHT IN THE CBD: M HOTEL

On a Friday night, the CBD is the place to be for office workers. Pubs and bars are packed with people enjoying a night of drinks and fun after a week at work.

Located within the CBD near Tanjong Pagar MRT, M Hotel makes a convenient place to go to this Valentine's Day evening.

M Hotel is offering romantic Cupid Struck Packages that include a 2D1N Staycation with your sweetheart.

This package comes with a glorious breakfast buffet, and a scrumptious Seafood BBQ Buffet with a lavish selection of Lobsters, Jumbo Prawns, Ocean Scallops, Roast Beef Carving and more!

Book Now and enjoy Complimentary Breakfast Buffet, Seafood BBQ Dinner Buffet, Wi-Fi and other exclusive benefits.

Details of the staycation package:

  • Seafood BBQ Dinner Buffet
  • Complimentary Breakfast Buffet for 2
  • Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Dine at Food and Beverage Outlets with up to 20 per cent discount*
  • Complimentary late check-out up to 3 pm (subject to availability)
  • Free parking for In-house guests
  • Rate is exclusive of taxes and service charge
  • Reservations made are non-exchangeable, non-transferable and non-amendable.
  • Full Pre-Payment Required and Credit Card used for payment must be presented at check-in.
  • Non-refundable and no changes are allowed.
  • Full duration of stay will be charged for cancellations, shortened stays or no-shows.
  • Offer is not valid in conjunction with other promotions.

81 Anson Road

Singapore 079908

This article was first published in Singsaver.com.sg

More about
Lifestyle Valentine's Day Staycation

TRENDING

Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
NEA puts out list of household cleaning products that are effective against the Wuhan virus
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Wuhan virus: Shanmugam rails against racist Facebook post made by local religious teacher
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as &#039;reward&#039; for having Mario Ho&#039;s son: Reports
Model Ming Xi gets $89 million mansion as 'reward' for having Mario Ho's son: Reports
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Will my travel insurance cover the Wuhan coronavirus?
Will my travel insurance cover the Wuhan coronavirus?
Coronavirus: FairPrice chief urges calm amid panic-buying of groceries; Singapore&#039;s food security unlikely to be affected
Coronavirus: FairPrice chief urges calm amid panic-buying of groceries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS &amp; more
Fun, free activities in Singapore this weekend: Chatuchak Night Market, concert at MBS & more
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me
I ended a 10-year relationship after he said he cheated on me

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

SERVICES