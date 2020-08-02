Romantic staycations to suit all budgets this Valentine's 2020

Love is in the air! This coming Valentine's Day, indulge yourself and your loved one like never before with the most romantic staycations in Singapore.
Save the money on airfare, and pick one of these 5 staycation options instead that will allow you to cosy up with your lover right here in our little red dot.
With prices that suit a range of budgets, your 2020 Valentine's getaway will be truly unforgettable.
FOR DECADENT OLD WORLD CHARM: SIX SENSES DUXTON
If Chinatown is the oyster, then Six Senses Duxton must be one of its precious pearls.
Located in the historical belt, where streets are lined with quaint and lovely shophouses, the Six Senses will transport you to a bygone era of romance and sophistication.
With rooms tastefully designed to reflect different facets of Singapore's rich heritage, the specialty suites on offer are guaranteed to intoxicate you with their opulence.
Out of a few themes to choose from, our top picks are the Duxton Duplex and Montgomerie Suites.
Be treated like royalty if you book any of these two luxurious suites, for your arrival and departure transfers will be very well taken care of by Six Senses' very own London Black Cab, Sir Harold.
DUXTON DUPLEX SUITE
Spanning over two floors and covering an area of about 41 sqm, this lofty suite with high ceilings and an eye-catching spiral staircase will make you feel right at home.
Complete with an ensuite bathroom, lounge, dining table, mini-bar, flat panel television with satellite channels etc, couples will want to sleep in all day on the very comfortable Naturalmat organic mattress.
MONTGOMERIE SUITE
To pay homage to Singapore's colourful colonial past, this lavish suite is named after the Montgomerie family (1850s) who used to be the owners of the shophouses which make up Six Senses today.
Occupying an area of 41 sqm, couples will be delighted to relax on the four poster bed and the spacious living room and lounge area, all exquisitely designed by Anouska Hempel.
THE OPIUM ROOM
For the more budget conscious who desire to savour what Six Senses has to offer, the Opium Room is an amazing alternative. Spanning 27 sqm, the decadent atmosphere of this modern interpretation of the notorious opium dens, which used to occupy the area's shophouses, will put you in the mood for love.
The stunning four poster bed, plush fabrics, elegant lacquerware, and stylish furnishings will make your romantic staycation absolutely sensational!
All rooms at Six Senses come with bathroom amenities by The Organic Pharmacy, Six Senses drinking water, tea and coffee making facilities, free Wi-Fi, and more.
A Valentine's Day To Remember Promotion:
- Welcome drink for two guests
- Hydrosol Making (Friday) and Alchemy Bar workshop (Saturday)
- Couples' yoga at the Angsana Heritage Tree (Sunday)
- Romantic Valentine's Dinner at Six Senses Brasserie for two guests (food only)
- Enjoy a 15 per cent savings on à la carte spa treatments
Terms & Conditions:
- Validity: February 14, 2020 until February 16, 2020
- Applicable for all room and suite categories.
- Minimum of one-night stay on Friday or Saturday night.
- Dinner at Six Senses Brasserie is available from 5:30 to 10:30 pm (food only).
- Hydrosol Making workshop on Friday 14 February, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
- Alchemy Bar workshop on Saturday 15 February, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 am or 3:30 to 4:00 pm.
- Couples' yoga at the Angsana Heritage Tree on Sunday 16 February, 2020 at 8:00 am.
- This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion.
- This offer is non-cancellable, non-refundable and non-amendable.
- A credit card guarantee is required at the time of booking.
- This offer is subject to change without notice.
- Please contact the reservations department at reservations-duxton@sixsenses.com for more information.
83 Duxton Rd
Singapore 089540
FOR SENSUOUS VINTAGE GLAMOUR: THE VAGABOND CLUB, A TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO HOTEL
A boutique hotel unlike any other, the sensuous interior and extravagant decor of The Vagabond Club hotel will blow your mind away.
See the dazzling displays of over 1000 bottles of alcohol at the Whiskey Library and try some award-winning whiskeys with your loved one.
Not your ordinary hotel, the Vagabond Club is also a haven for art-connoisseurs. Get a complimentary tour of the Club's permanent collection, current installation or mingle with the artist in residence.
Step into the Vagabond Salon and get lost in an era of old-world charm. With plush furnishings inspired by Parisian chic, you can even watch a complimentary movie in style or listen to a live Jazz quartet.
For the ultimate staycation for whisky lovers, the Vagabond Club has a Week-end, Whiskey & Nibbles Package available.
Book a two-night weekend staycation at The Vagabond Club and enjoy special treats including an exclusive mini-whiskey tasting flight paired with delicious nibbles, a 1-hour whisky class with a whisky connoisseur and hotel art tour.
Available every Friday and Saturday, this promotion includes:
39 Syed Alwi Road
Singapore 207630
FOR SLEEPING UNDER THE STARS: GLAMPING SOCIETY
Want to try something new this Valentine's Day? Why not make your romantic staycation a 'non-concrete' one and sleep under the moonlight and twinkling stars?
Instead of going for the conventional concept of staying in a hotel, you can snuggle up with your loved one in a canvas bell tent with a unique glamping ('glamorous camping') experience.
With the East Coast Park camping area located next to the sea, you can wake up to the sound of waves gently lapping on the shores. Catch the stunning sunset or simply take a stroll on the beach together with your partner.
Glamping Society also has a new location at Punggol Container Park that comes with air-conditioning and power outlets.
There are a number of packages available for you to choose from. Your glamping adventure can start from $270 a night with the Couple Package.
This comes with a medium tent, romantically decorated with flower petals strewn inside the tent to set the mood.
A picnic area will also be set up for you either indoor or outdoors. This package also includes a large pizza and sparkling juice.
You can also opt for other packages such as the Romantic Package ($299), that comes with helium balloons and a flower bouquet, perfect for Valentines' Day.
Details:
FOR HERITAGE ROMANCE: HOTEL FORT CANNING
Fly your special someone to the moon and back with Hotel Fort Canning's Sweet Desire package. Located in an urban oasis, with its central location and tranquil vibes, the venue makes for a perfect romantic getaway.
From $418++ per night, you can expect to have a lovey-dovey time with a a luxurious bubble bath with flower petals, just steps from the bed! To spice up your romantic staycation, a complimentary bottle of Prosecco, fresh berries, and a complimentary stalk of rose.
The next morning, enjoy a delectable breakfast spread before heading over to the chlorine-free mineral pools for a leisurely dip.
Hotel Fort Canning is also having an 'An Ode To Love' Valentine's Four Course Special, available on 14 February 2020 for dinner at $188++ per couple, inclusive of two glasses of Prosecco.
Details of the Sweet Desire package:
11 Canning Walk
Singapore 178881
FOR A NIGHT IN THE CBD: M HOTEL
On a Friday night, the CBD is the place to be for office workers. Pubs and bars are packed with people enjoying a night of drinks and fun after a week at work.
Located within the CBD near Tanjong Pagar MRT, M Hotel makes a convenient place to go to this Valentine's Day evening.
M Hotel is offering romantic Cupid Struck Packages that include a 2D1N Staycation with your sweetheart.
This package comes with a glorious breakfast buffet, and a scrumptious Seafood BBQ Buffet with a lavish selection of Lobsters, Jumbo Prawns, Ocean Scallops, Roast Beef Carving and more!
Book Now and enjoy Complimentary Breakfast Buffet, Seafood BBQ Dinner Buffet, Wi-Fi and other exclusive benefits.
Details of the staycation package:
81 Anson Road
Singapore 079908
This article was first published in Singsaver.com.sg.