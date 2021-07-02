Rooftop view and good vibes abound at this new minimalist cafe hidden in the west side of Singapore

Who would have guessed that the coolest new cafe on the block would be hidden away at an unassuming industrial building?

Coexist Coffee Co just opened on July 29, on the rooftop of Hillview Building, and it's already gotten some buzz on social media.

The most striking thing about the place is its split colour theme — one side of the room is all white while the other is bathed in a beautiful shade of terracotta red.

Additionally, the decor is kept to a minimum, emphasising the bold colour blocking.

Fun fact — according to lifestyle website MiddleClass, the space was previously the building's canteen and the red tiles are part of the original interior!

The layout of this cafe isn't the only picture-perfect thing about the place. You'll also get to enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding area via the large windows and direct access to the roof of the building.

Coffee addicts can get their caffeine fix with the cafe's white coffee ($5), nitro brew ($10) or espresso ($4). These are made with beans that are self-sourced and roasted.

Not a coffee person? There are other drinks like hojicha ($5.50) and Dance to the Beet ($7), a cold pressed juice made with beetroot, chia seeds, apple and cucumber.

Coexist Coffee Co also has a pretty substantial food menu which includes chilli crab shakshuka ($16), a rendang Wagyu beef burger ($22) and squid ink fried rice ($26).

And here's one more reason to pay them a visit — from now till July 9, they will be offering 10 per cent off all menu items as part of their opening promotion.

Address: 48 Hillview Terrace, #08-00, Singapore 669269

melissateo@asiaone.com