A room with not much natural light? Here's what to do

PHOTO: Unsplash
Cromly

A well-lighted space can have a lot of benefits to its dwellers.

For one, a bright space can boost one's mood and productivity. It can also make your home look more inviting and spacious.

But what if your room doesn't receive that much natural light?

A major renovation can solve this dilemma-but this is not your only option.

Fret not because you can still achieve that light-filled oasis at home with these decorating tricks.

1. ADD MIRRORS

PHOTO: Unsplash 

Mirrors can make your space look spacious, and it can also brighten it up.

Adding a mirror can replicate the effect of having a window because it has the ability to break up wall planes.

Should you have a small space, add a large mirror that can reach the ceiling to distract your visitor's eyes from the ceiling line. 

2. USE METALLICS 

Yes! Using a glitzy and shimmery accessory can transform a dreary space into a luxe one.

A simple addition of a metallic cushion cover, vase, or frame can reflect light.

3. OPT FOR FROSTED PANELS 

Make your kitchen look sunnier and more lively by using frosted panels instead of the usual divider option.

4. ADD A FEW LIGHTS 

PHOTO: Unsplash

Using hidden lighting under the cabinet or under the shelves, as well as placing lamps behind pieces of furniture can mimic an indirect glow from your non-existent windows.

Also, you can spread the light around by lining your space with string lights, which can draw the eyes upward.

5. CHOOSE A LIGHTER COLOUR SCHEME 

Because whites and pastels can inject a fresh ambience to your space, you can employ a light and airy colour scheme to make your room feel larger.

Dark colours have the tendency to absorb light and can be a bit overwhelming to those who are claustrophobic, so be wary of using these kinds of hues.

6. DO THE FURNITURE HACK 

Raise your furniture from the floor to let the light shine underneath them. Also, you can use floating shelves on your walls to make the best of your small area.

This article was first published in Cromly

Home works

