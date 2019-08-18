Rooting reflex in babies: Why it is so important and how to test for it

PHOTO: Unsplash/ Tim Bish
Jaya
theAsianparent

Babies are born with a number of reflexes or involuntary movements. One such reflex is the rooting reflex in babies, which develops in the womb.

The rooting reflex usually starts to develop at around 28 to 30 weeks of gestation. Which is why, babies who are born very prematurely (before 28 weeks) may not yet have their rooting reflex.

WHAT IS ROOTING RELEX IN BABIES

The rooting reflex in babies kicks in when the cheek or corner of your baby's mouth is stroked or touched. The baby will turn his or her head and open his or her mouth to follow and "root" in the direction of the stroking.

PHOTO: Unsplash/ Brytny.com

The rooting reflex helps your baby find the breast or bottle to start feeding. This reflex usually lasts about 4 months.

Here is a video which demonstrates what rooting reflex in babies looks like:

Your baby will, at first, root his or her head from side to side trying to find the nipple. By three to four weeks, your baby will simply turn the head and position the mouth to feed.

The rooting reflex can be a great help with latching on your newborn baby. When you're ready to breastfeed, stroke your little one's cheek or lip with your fingers or your nipple. When he or she turns towards you and opens the mouth, latch him or her onto your breast.

HOW IS THE ROOTING REFLEX IN BABIES DIFFERENT FROM THE SUCKING REFLEX?

Both the rooting reflex and sucking reflex are linked, and are important for your baby to feed.

PHOTO: Unsplash/ Jens Johnsson

The rooting reflex happens first, allowing your baby to move towards the stimulus and find your (breast or bottle) nipple.

The sucking reflex, on the other hand, is triggered when the roof of a newborn baby's mouth is touched with your finger, nipple or even with a bottle nipple. When this area is stimulated, your baby will begin to "suck" or drink.

If you're concerned about your little one's reflexes or notice that he or she isn't latching, rooting, or sucking well, do consult your paediatrician or a lactation consultant.

RETAINED ROOTING REFLEX

Rooting reflex in babies usually disappears after about four months. In some cases, it might last longer. However, if it does not disappear, it is known as 'retained' rooting reflex.

A retained neonatal reflex is usually a sign of developmental delay. If the reflexes continue into toddlerhood or beyond they can actually start to cause problems.

For example, if the rooting reflex is retained, there may be hypersensitivity around the lips and mouth. The tongue may remain too far forward, resulting in speech and articulation problems, drooling, and difficulty in swallowing and chewing. The child may be a fussy eater or thumb sucker.

Social or learning problems associated with retained rooting reflex are:

  • Difficulty with solid foods
  • Messy eaters and dribbling
  • Poor articulation
  • Poor manual dexterity

(Source: Stanford Children's Health, Healthline)

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about
babies parenting

TRENDING

Businessman sues mistress to recover &#039;$2m loan&#039; she says was a gift
Businessman sues mistress to recover '$2m loan' she says was a gift
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
A recession in Singapore likely to impact Johor as well
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Maid jailed for throwing five-year-old boy onto ground in Punggol while carrying him
Buy Jay Chou&#039;s $35m Tokyo mansion and get to meet him in person - too good to be true?
Would you buy Jay Chou's $35m Tokyo mansion to see him in person?
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Police tracking tourist who buried soiled diaper on Boracay beach
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Boy, 9, becomes cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Ku Hye-sun hinted at marital woes long before Ahn Jae-hyun called for divorce
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad make fans cringe
Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin&#039;s photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Angry fans burn K-pop singer Lai Kuan-lin's photos after comments on Hong Kong protest
Lover&#039;s spats gone wrong: These boyfriends paid with their lives
Chinese woman stabs boyfriend to death after he called her fat
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue
4 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident at Sims Avenue

LIFESTYLE

$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko &amp; other deals this week
$1 Krispy Kreme doughnuts, $1 karaoke at Manekineko & other deals this week
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express &amp; more
Cheap conveyor belt sushi in Singapore - Sushiro (new!) vs Sushi Express & more
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
What to buy in China: 15 things to get when you visit China
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case
Pay tribute to the King of Fruits with a durian AirPods case

Home Works

7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines
House Tour: A chic and minimalist black-and-white BTO home in Tampines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
Woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
JJ Lin fanboys over his own fangirls, vlogs himself surprising them in cafe
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Veteran actor Bai Yan dies aged 100
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO
Kang Daniel allows cameras during fanmeeting because he is CEO

SERVICES