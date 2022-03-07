Royal Caribbean's $30k 'ultimate' suite sails to Singapore

It looks like cruising is still in vogue, because a month ahead of its launch, Royal Caribbean’s new and most expensive suite out of Singapore is already in incredible demand.

The single 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite on Spectrum of the Seas boasts two levels and three bedrooms and bathrooms, a slide, jacuzzi, and a recreation room with surround sound equipment for karaoke, movies and video games.

PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

The master bedroom extends over the side of the liner for stunning ocean views available to no one else. The beds carry Duxiana mattresses and pillows and Frette linens. Like the other suites, it’s served by a private elevator.

The Peak understands the suite goes at $22,000 – 30,000 for a party of four on a three to four night getaway – and is largely occupied till June.

PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

Unlike sister vessel Quantum of the Seas – a more familiar sight – Spectrum, which sets sail from Singapore April 11, offers a secluded facilities area only accessible by guests of its 142 Star, Sky and Sea-class suites.

This ‘suite neighbourhood’ encompasses an outdoor balcony space and boutique area for private shopping experiences, tea ceremonies, and wine tastings.

PHOTO: Royal Caribbean

Also nestled in this exclusive enclave are private dining areas, lounges, and specialty restaurants Sichuan Red, Teppanyaki and The Hotpot.

Spectrum of the Seas is the cruise line’s largest and most advanced ship for the Asian market. She will sail out of Singapore for the rest of 2022.

This article was first published in The Peak.