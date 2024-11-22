Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas debuts in Singapore, here's what to expect

If you're a cruise enthusiast or someone who needs a short getaway, there's something new in town to look forward to.

Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas is in Singapore for its first-ever season in Asia and will be replacing Spectrum of the Seas, which was here for around two years.

The ship, which has 16 decks and 2,090 staterooms, can house around 4,900 guests.

From the extensive activities and dining options onboard to several exciting ports, here's what guests can look forward to if they plan to sail on Anthem of the Seas.

Eat and shop till you drop

It's hard to go hungry on Anthem of the Seas thanks to multiple food options on board.

For buffet-style meals, there's Windjammer and The Cafe @ Two70. There are also four main dining halls — American Icon Grill, Chic, Silk and The Grande — where diners can enjoy a variety of dishes.

Need a quick snack? Head to Seaplex Dog House for some hotdogs or Sorrento's for pizza.

Holidaymakers can also opt to try the ship's signature restaurants such as Chops Grille, which specialises in steaks, and Jamie's Italian by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Those keen on more immersive dining experiences can consider Wonderland, where diners can choose dishes based on five natural elements – earth, sea, fire, ice and sun.

For a tipple or two, there is Schooner Bar, North Star Bar and Bionic Bar.

Do note that signature restaurants and alcoholic beverages are chargeable and not included in the basic cruise package.

However, guests can always top up and add on a beverage and dining package, which includes several of these restaurants and bars.

Shopaholics will be thrilled to know that shopping at sea is duty-free and several stores on Anthem of the Seas are Armani, Bobbi Brown, Hublot and Bvlgari.

Activities for all ages

If you're concerned about being bored onboard, fret not as there's something for everyone.

Adrenaline junkies will love RipCord by iFly, a skydiving simulator located atop the stern of the ship.

In front of it is FlowRider, a wave simulation machine that allows guests to try their hand at surfing.

There's also a rock-climbing wall, bumper cars and laser tag.

For a birds-eye view of the ship's surroundings, hop onto North Star, a viewing pod that goes over 100 metres above sea level and provides 360-degree views. It also is winner of the Guinness World Record for tallest viewing deck on a cruise ship!

Those keen on more relaxing activities can enjoy the several pools and whirlpools on deck, as well as the sea spa.

For the young ones, there is the Adventure Ocean Youth Area, video arcade and sports court.

Adults have not been left out and have their own private poolside lounge area, Solarium, located at the bow of the ship.

Some activities, such as RipCord by iFly and North Star, are chargeable and not included in the basic cruise package.

Several ports to explore

Besides enjoying the ship's offerings, guests can look forward to the various ports.

For instance, there are three-, four- and five-night sails to Malaysia and Thailand, which will allow guests to explore the bustling and colourful Penang and Phuket.

There's also the eight-night Bali Adventure sail that takes travellers on a journey to Bali's coastline, where they can visit iconic temples like Tanah Lot and enjoy traditional Balinese fare.

Holidaymakers who want an even longer cruise can opt for the 10-night Ultimate Southeast Asia Adventure, which will bring them to Ho Chi Minh, Nha Trang and Bangkok.

Cosy staterooms

To make your cruise enjoyable, there are several stateroom options for all budgets to choose from.

There are the more pocket-friendly Interior Staterooms and Ocean View Staterooms, which come with either a virtual balcony or a porthole that looks out to the sea.

Guests can top up a bit more for the Balcony Stateroom, which offers better views of the sea.

More luxe options include the Junior Suite, Royal Suite Class and the Ultimate Family Suite.

Sailing dates begin from November, and prices for the packages start from $437 per person for a two-night weekend cruise.

Bookings can be made on Royal Caribbean's website at royalcaribbean.com.

