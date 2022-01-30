Royal ketchup? Queen Elizabeth launches her own line of condiments

The 95-year-old monarch is releasing her own tomato ketchup and brown sauce, made from ingredients grown on her Sandringham estate, with the ketchup described as "ideal for breakfast or any time of the day," while the brown sauce is "packed with vinegar and spices."

They come in a 10 oz. glass bottle with a Royal Estate label.

A note on the bottle states: "A real family favourite, packed full of tomato and lightly spiced, this ketchup is delightful. Vibrant and fruity, this ketchup can be enjoyed any time of the day, perfect to add flavour to a dish."

Queen Elizabeth is said to be a fan of fish and chips, with a source previously explaining: "She very occasionally treats herself to fish and chips when at Balmoral. A footman is dispatched to get it from the local town of Ballater."

And former royal chef Darren McGrady once revealed that kitchen staff would make their own versions of takeout food for the Queen and her family.

He said: "It always tickled me at Balmoral, we would make our own burgers. They would shoot deer, and we would do venison burgers. There'd be gorgeous cranberry and everything stuffed into them, but we never set buns out.

"The only thing you would pick up and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea."