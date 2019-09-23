Rub alcohol to make baby hair grow faster? What doctor wants you to know

Baby doesn’t have much hair. Will rubbing XO or other alcohol on her scalp help boost its growth?

“Rubbing alcohol onto her scalp is unlikely to be of any benefit, and may be harmful if it gets into her eyes,” says Dr Natalie Epton, a specialist paediatrician and neonatologist.

Hair growth is dependent on a number of factors: Ethnicity, genetics, general health and nutrition.

If she is gaining weight well, has normal-looking skin and nails, and is otherwise doing well, there is likely not to be anything to worry about.

Sometimes, nutritional deficiencies, such as zinc and vitamin B deficiency, can lead to poor hair growth, Dr Epton adds.

Zinc is found in red meat, poultry, seafood, nuts and beans, and dairy products, as well as whole grains. Vitamin B is found in fish, meat, poultry, eggs and dairy.

This article was first published in Young Parents.