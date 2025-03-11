Rumi The Poet's Cup, popular cafe at Haji Lane, to close end March

After a good four years at Haji Lane, Rumi's The Poet's Cup will be permanently closing.

The cafe and popular hangout spot, which often hosted live music performances and game nights, announced the news in two Instagram posts on Sunday (March 9).

Its last day will be on March 30.

"Rumi was never just a cafe, it was a haven, all because of you," the cafe shared in a Reel.

"Though we are closing this chapter, the memories we've made together will forever be etched in our hearts."

However, the cafe is not opposed to the idea of reopening elsewhere and shared that if the opportunity arises, they'll take it.

"While it is with a heavy heart that we close our doors, we believe that one will soon open. So dear friends, this is not a goodbye, it's a see you later," said the cafe.

Rumi's The Poet's Cup did not share the official reason for its closure. AsiaOne has reached out for more details.

The Muslim-owned cafe specialised in artisanal drinks and also had a dessert menu offering brownies, waffles and ice cream.

It first started making appearances at pop-up events such as Twilight: Flea & Feast in 2018.

Customers enjoyed their drinks so much that they encouraged the team to open a physical store, which they did at Haji Lane in December 2021.

