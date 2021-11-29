Run, don't walk: Uniqlo's +J Fall/Winter 2021 collection is out now

Can’t get enough of Uniqlo ’s +J collection? Neither can we. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long for the next instalment; the +J Fall/Winter 2021 collection is slated to arrive in stores and online on 26 November 2021, with selected items available on Dec 3, 2021. It’s the last installation from the series, and marks the end of their collaboration — for now.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

German fashion designer Jil Sander is well-known for her sophisticated cuts and flattering silhouettes as well as her understated, contemporary approach to fashion.

And for the past two seasons, she brought that sensibility to Uniqlo with the +J collection. The result? A fabulous lineup of separates that combines both Sander’s penchant for modern elegance with Uniqlo’s tried-and-tested basics and quality fabrics — all at affordable prices.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Following the success of her past +J collections, Sander is bringing back more of what we love. This season, +J reinforces its signature understated style with sophisticated tailoring and high-quality materials, creating modern interpretation of wardrobe staples.

Think luxury, contemporary renditions of winter classics in white and shades of red as well as black, navy, graphite, khaki and caramel. And crafted from super soft fabrics such as cashmere, extra fine merino, and habutai silk.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

“This winter’s collection concentrates on distinctive silhouettes, sensual textures and luxurious tailoring which respond to our new sense of comfort: sophistication for everyone. We return to social life, but we want to feel protected. The collection explores new oversize silhouettes with a controlled fit and variations of substantial winter classics,” Sander says in a press statement.

Click through the gallery for the full lineup and prices.

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

The full +J collection will be available at Uniqlo ION Orchard, Orchard Central Flagship and online stores. And selected items will be available at all stores. Prices range from $49.90 for accessories to $79.90 for pants and $329 for outerwear.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.