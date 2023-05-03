'Run slow to run fast': Woman shares tips to kickstart your running journey

Singaporeans are advised to clock 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity workouts a week to maintain a healthy lifestyle, according to Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB).

While there are a variety of fitness workouts available to achieve this, running has remained a popular choice because of convenience and accessibility.

But before you put on your running shoes and pound the pavement, it's wise to take it slow in the literal sense.

Fitness enthusiast Haw Jia Xuan posted a TikTok video to share a very valuable tip for anyone who wants to start running.

"Run slow to run fast" is the golden advice, said Jia Xuan who has been running for three years now.

Her first run wasn't as smooth as she wanted it to be.

She couldn't even run 700m in the beginning. With her then-focus on speed and desire to finish the run quickly, she would do a full-on sprint.

Sprints are typically demanding, especially when you're trying to build your base fitness.

However, over the years, she learned that if you want to cover more distance, you have to start slow.

She recommended starting with easy runs. For the uninitiated, they are the kind of "runs that you can maintain while holding a conversation with someone".

It is an indication that you're not overexerting yourself.

Jia Xuan doesn't stress on pace, distance and timing when it comes to easy runs.

Instead, she prioritises effort, which looks different for everyone.

"Try not to compare yourself to others because everyone's progress is different," she said in the video.

"Easy efforts" varies from person to person like Jia Xuan mentioned, "some might run faster, some might run slower".

The most important takeaway is to "enjoy yourself when running so that you can do this in the long run".

Netizens were grateful for the valuable advice, with many feeling motivated to start running.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/worldthroughjx

One user asked what kind of run will be helpful as their knees hurt easily, to which Jia Xuan replied to check if they were overstriding.

What is overstriding?

Just like any other physical exercise, running also has proper forms.

In a separate two-part video, Jia Xuan shared how overstriding is a common problem faced by runners.

Overstriding is "when your lower leg extends way too far in front of your body".

And when your stride is long, you're in the air for a longer period of time resulting in a greater impact when your feet land on the ground.

She also mentioned that when you overstride, your "knees are almost straightened", reducing your body's ability to absorb the impact force of your landing which is "2.5 times your body weight".

There are a couple of causes for overstriding, mentioned Jia Xuan.

Firstly, you should take note of your cadence. Cadence refers to your steps per minute (SPM).

If your cadence is too low, the chances of overstriding increases. Jia Xuan recommended 150 to 170 SPM for recreational runners.

Another reason could be due to poor posture.

According to Jia Xuan, leaning backwards could potentially cause overstriding. "You want to lean your body slightly forward at the ankle and not at the waist," she said.

It will be helpful to film yourself while running to see if your front leg extends too far in front of your body.

Find the perfect pair

In another video, Jia Xuan explained the importance of investing in proper running shoes by highlighting the difference between running and training shoes.

Running shoes support forward movement, she explained, while training shoes support lateral side-to-side movement when you're working out.

Another key difference is that running shoes have a thicker midsole. This is because it helps to "absorb the impact" from hitting the ground.

On the other hand, Jia Xuan mentioned training shoes have a flatter midsole, which provides better stability when you're doing weight training.

Jia Xuan pointed out that running shoes also tend to come with a "rounded base" to help propel you forward when you run.

And it goes without saying, running shoes tend to be lightweight, so that you don't feel weighed down when running.

She also mentioned that the heel part of training shoes is cushioned to provide ankle support. They also make you feel closer to the ground, helping to prevent ankle sprains as well.

