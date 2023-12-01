Russell Lee announces 27th edition of True Singapore Ghost Stories, calls it his 'most important book' in the series

Guess who's back? Russell Lee has returned with a new collection of spooky stories to make your blood curdle.

Fans of the True Singapore Ghost Stories (TSGS) series can now get their hands on his latest work, the 27th edition.

He took to Instagram yesterday (Nov 30), captioning the announcement with: "This is the most important TSGS book I have done in almost 35 years."

This release comes almost three years after the 26th edition dropped on Dec 24, 2020.

Russell also mentioned that the book will be available at all good bookstores.

One of the highlights of the book, which retails for $9.90, is "Wokeism, The New Cult." It is further elaborated that a "tsunami of evil" is taking over liberal Western democracies and will soon affect Asia as well.

Other "must-reads" in the anthology include "The Spirit of Bugis Street," "Angel of Change Alley," and "Pontianak of Changi Point."

The enigma of Russell Lee

For those unfamiliar, TSGS is one of the most popular locally-written series.

If you grew up in Singapore in the 90s, chances are you've read at least one of the books, as it was the talk of the town in schools.

The first book was published in 1989, and since then, new books have been released every few years.

As he conducts public book signings where his face and body are entirely concealed, Russell's identity remains shrouded in mystery.

