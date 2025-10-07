'Sad to me as well as my workers': Noodle store Yumen Hut shutters after 16 years

After 16 years of serving noodles, Yumen Hut is shuttering its outlet at E!Avenue@Downtown East.

Its last day was on Oct 5, the business announced in a Facebook post on Oct 3.

"We will be closing our outlet as we are unable to meet the landlord's renewal requirement for a full renovation," the store said.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers, friends, and partners who have supported Yumen Hut throughout this journey. Your encouragement and love have been the inspiration behind every bowl we served."

Speaking to AsiaOne, Lawrence Sew, the owner of Yumen Hut, shared that there were several other reasons for the closure.

"Similar to many long-time operators, the cost of operations is increasing and our customer base is diluting as there are more choices of food nearby," the 67-year-old shared.

He added that the business' profit margin is "already very slim" and if renewal terms and conditions are too costly to comply, the company cannot achieve its returns of investment.

This decision was a painful one for Lawrence to make.

"It was sad to me as well as my workers. They have been helping me for almost 10 years [to operate] the outlet. Every effort that I put in can be seen from feedback from my customers," he said.

However, this is not the end for Yumen Hut as Lawrence plans on reopening the store elsewhere.

"We have many loyal customers throughout the 16 years of operation. We will look for a new area but we do not want to raise the price to pay high rental," he said.

Yumen Hut is managed by Kwong Seng International Pte Ltd, which has been supplying noodles to the F&B Industry for more than 35 years.

