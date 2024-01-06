'Sad to see them go': Pritam Singh shares news of old-school stationery shop's closure after 20-odd years, sparks nostalgia

It's always sad to see a place that holds many great memories close down.

But all good things must come to an end.

On Wednesday (Jan 3), Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh took to Facebook to share that Jia Jie Trading will be closing down for good.

The old-school stationery store, which is run by a Mr How, 75, and his wife, is located at Blk 632 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Their last day will be on Jan 20.

"While I am sad to see them go, they deserve a good retirement having been in Eunos for the last 20-odd years," said Pritam.

"There is something magical about these neighbourhood HDB stationery shops, especially for young children - that feeling of looking forward to buy a new pencil or pen at such shops is something that still evokes many memories for me.

"I am talking about the days well before Popular and when Times and MPH ruled, but they were 'far away' in town."

Pritam also added that because of the closure, many of the items in the store are going for 10 to 20 per cent off.

"So do drop in if you are in the area and wish the Hows well!"

In the comments, customers of the store expressed their sadness over the news.

Several of them shared how they have patronised the business since they were a child.

In fact, one of them, who has been a loyal customer since her secondary school days, had just recently bought stationery for her sons from the store.

There were also other commenters who shared their own memories of stationery shops they used to frequent during their school days.

One also pointed out that being able to afford stationery while growing up was "a treat".

"It was our first taste in empowerment and decision making," the user said.

