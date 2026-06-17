Yay or nay? London mayor gets his first taste of durian in Singapore

Durians. You either love them or hate them — and the Mayor of London's face said it all after he got a taste of the king of fruits in Singapore.

Playing host, content creator Denise Teo — also known as Supercatkei — treated London mayor Sadiq Khan to a spread of local food at Lau Pa Sat, and surprised him with the pungent fruit.

In a video she shared on Tuesday (July 16), the mayor could be heard saying "That's not what I thought it looked like" after the fruit was cracked open.

"I thought it'd be different."

Denise then offered Sadiq a piece of durian, describing the taste as "creamy", but he appeared hesitant.

"Denise, I'm not feeling it man, you go first," he said.

While she took a bite, her reaction did little to reassure the mayor, as she frowned and admitted that she wasn't a durian fan.

Sadiq then tasted the fruit, but not before saying: "I love my country. I love my city."

His verdict was almost immediate — he grimaced and put the durian away.

He then urged that the people around him to try some of the durian. "Mine is yours," Sadiq said.

Netizens were ticked by the mayor's reaction to durian.

"Hahaha, his expressions," one commented, while another said: "The look of horror on his face, I can't."

Others couldn't understand why the London mayor did not enjoy the fruit.

"How could anyone not like durian?" a netizen wondered.

Another said: "Why does everyone hate on durian? Great, creamy fruit. Frozen ones don't stink at all."

Sadiq also enjoyed a variety of Singapore delicacies at the hawker centre including satay, barbecued chicken wings, chicken rice, nasi lemak and naan.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/sadiqforlondon/posts/pfbid02AXjUpUBEcWDDB2jYm5KBr5f9qNVbWG1WQiYFAd7wrB47tmeqvTCYNVrw4jTEhAWDl[/embed]

He also tried his hand at "pulling" teh tarik.

"Thank you Mayor Sadiq for being super game for anything. Delicious food, teh tarik and even some durian. We are so honoured to have hosted you in my home Singapore," Denise wrote.

The politician, who is leading a Asian trade mission this month, is visiting Singapore from June 15 to 18.

He has unveiled a "Singapore-style" approach to housing in London and announced a $100 million pound (S$172 million) investment in developing new homes for the first time in direct partnership with City Hall, reported BBC.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com