SAF day deals: 22% off petrol at SPC, free popcorn at Filmgarde and more

The task of keeping our nation safe is a heavy one to shoulder, but hopefully these deals will lighten the load.

In commemoration of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day, which falls on July 1, we've compiled a handy list of the best promotions and perks available to those in the SAF and Safra members.

Filmgarde Cineplexes

Flash your 11B or HomeTeamNS IC and enjoy a free large popcorn combo with every purchase of two full-price movie tickets. Do note that the promotion is not valid with the cinema's premium Primo tickets.

When: July 1 - 3

Where: Level 3, Kallang Leisure Park, 5 Stadium Walk, Singapore 397693

The Secret Garden by Zeekri

This French-inspired brasserie-florist is celebrating SAF Day with a special promotional combo.

Enjoy a soup, pasta and mocktail for just $25.90 (U.P. $47.50). All you have to do is turn up in uniform or flash your 11B.

When: July 1 - 9

Where: 19 Baghdad St, Singapore 199658

Cat & the Fiddle

Buy three slices of cheesecake and get one free when you present your PAssion National Servicemen Concession Card, Commemorative NS50 PAssion Card, HomeTeamNS-NS50 PAssion Card, HomeTeamNS PAssion Card or HomeTeamNS-PAssion POSB Debit Card.

When: July 1 - Aug 31

Where: Click here for the full list of outlets.

Old Chang Kee

Enjoy the chain's limited-edition Mala Chicken Camou Puff (U.P. $2.50) and Chicken Chunky Pop (U.P. $3.30) at a special combo price of $5.50.

This promotion is valid for those with a 11B, SAFRA card or HomeTeamNS card.

https://fb.watch/d_fhoBXZHS/

When: July 1 - 3

Where: Click here for the full list of outlets.

Tuk Tuk Cha

Enjoy 20 per cent off all mains on weekdays at the Thai chain.

Do note that the promotion is not valid on public holidays and public holiday eves.

When: July 1 - Aug 31

Where: Click here for the full list of outlets.

Nanyang Optical

Why not get yourself a fresh pair of frames? Nanyang Optical is offering their Army frame and multicoat lenses at $150 (U.P. $268).

You'll have to present your PAssion National Servicemen Concession Card, Commemorative NS50 PAssion Card, HomeTeamNS-NS50 PAssion Card, HomeTeamNS PAssion Card or HomeTeamNS-PAssion POSB Debit Card upon payment.

When: July 1 - Aug 31

Where: Click here for the full list of outlets.

SPC Singapore

NSFs and regulars will get to enjoy a brief reprieve from all those rising petrol prices with SPC Singapore's SAF Day promotion.

Get 22 per cent off your fuel purchase at SPC when you turn up in uniform or flash your 11B, Safra card or HomeTeamNS card.

When: June 29 - July 4

Where: Click here for the full list of outlets.

Caltex

Safra members and NSFs will also get 22 per cent off Caltex petrol with Techron.

To sweeten the deal, Safra members will also get a complimentary cooler bag with every purchase of two pints of Haagen-Dazs (U.P. $24.90) from Caltex Star Mart.

When: July 1 - 5

Where: Click here for the full list of outlets.

