Safest countries in the world 2026: What makes them resilient

There’s a quiet reorganisation happening across the globe.

Not the dramatic kind that makes front pages, but something more structural, a gradual divergence between places that are building resilience and those that are falling behind.

A new report from Global Citizen Solutions puts numbers to what many of us have been sensing for a while.

The Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026 assessed 85 countries across two dimensions: How exposed they are to systemic risk, and how equipped they are to handle it.

The results are striking, not because they surprise, but because they crystallise something the data has been pointing to for years.

The world isn’t converging. It’s fragmenting.

And geography, in the old sense of the word, matters less than the quality of the institutions, infrastructure, and ideas that a place has built around itself.

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Switzerland first, but that’s almost not the point

Switzerland leads the rankings with an overall score of 93.73, followed by Germany and Singapore. T

he rest of the top ten: Ireland, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, the UAE, and Australia, are clustered within just 2.4 points of each other.

That tightness is telling. At the very top, differences are incremental.

These countries aren’t wildly ahead; they’re just consistently good across the board: Strong institutions, predictable regulation, investment in human capital, and the kind of policy stability that lets businesses and individuals plan ahead.

What’s more interesting is how they got there and what the report identifies as the real engine of performance. It’s not simply the absence of risk.

It’s readiness: The capacity to absorb shocks, adapt, and keep functioning when things go sideways. The report is unequivocal on this point.

Countries at the top don’t succeed because they’re insulated from turbulence.

They succeed because they’ve built systems capable of managing it.

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The two-speed world

Below the top tier, things get complicated. Asia-Pacific, for instance, spans nearly 20 points between its highest performer (Singapore, 3rd globally) and its lowest (Cambodia, 82nd).

The region is home to some of the world’s most dynamic economies and some of its most structurally constrained ones, often sitting next to each other on the map.

China and India sit in the middle of this pack. Both carry enormous weight in global trade and investment, but their GARR scores reflect the gap between growth ambition and structural readiness.

Large markets, yes. Fully systematised resilience, not yet.

Europe, by contrast, is remarkable for how consistent it is. Even its mid-tier performers such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, maintain globally competitive scores.

The region’s strength isn’t one or two outliers dragging up an average. It’s an unusually dense concentration of well-functioning states.

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Small country, big lesson: The Singapore model

One of the more instructive stories in the report is Singapore, ranked 3rd globally. It is extraordinary for a city-state with no natural resources, no agricultural hinterland, and a population smaller than many European cities.

The report points to something specific: Singapore pairs one of the lowest risk scores in the Asia-Pacific region with exceptionally high readiness, driven by digital infrastructure, human capital investment, and a state-led approach to innovation that is consistent and long-horizon.

What Singapore demonstrates is that scale is not a prerequisite for resilience. Institutional coherence and policy clarity can do what size and geography cannot.

It’s a model that several smaller European nations like Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, echo in their own way: Deep integration into global systems, specialisation, and a governing philosophy that treats adaptability as a national asset rather than an afterthought.

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What risk actually looks like

On the other end of the spectrum, Russia, Turkey, and Nigeria top the risk rankings; not the overall rankings, but the list of countries with the highest structural exposure to instability.

What they share isn’t geography or income level, but a set of reinforcing vulnerabilities: Macroeconomic volatility, governance uncertainty, geopolitical exposure.

The report notes that these risks tend to compound each other.

Elevated risk constrains the development of the very institutions that would help manage it.

That said, the report doesn’t write these places off. Argentina, Turkey, and Nigeria all feature in a nuanced section on what the authors call “conditional opportunities”, markets where structural weakness creates undervalued assets and higher returns for investors willing to navigate the complexity.

It’s a harder game, requiring local knowledge and timing, but the upside exists.

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What this means for how we think about where to be

For anyone thinking about where to work remotely, relocate, invest, or simply put down roots, the report offers a useful frame.

The question isn’t just “is this place safe?” or “is it affordable?” It’s whether the underlying system: The institutions, the energy infrastructure, the regulatory environment, the innovation capacity, is oriented toward stability or toward fragility.

The countries pulling ahead share something beyond wealth or geography.

They’ve invested in the things that make life more predictable: functional governance, trustworthy legal systems, access to good healthcare and education, and the technological capacity to keep adapting.

These aren’t abstract qualities.

They show up in whether contracts get enforced, whether infrastructure is reliable, whether your professional options are expanding or shrinking.

The global divergence the report describes isn’t inevitable or permanent; countries move, some impressively fast.

But for now, the gap between the world’s most resilient places and its most constrained ones is widening, not narrowing.

That’s worth paying attention to, wherever you happen to be.

The Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026 is a report published by Global Citizen Solutions that assesses 85 countries across two key dimensions: Their exposure to systemic risk and their capacity to respond to it.

Countries are scored to produce an overall resilience ranking designed to help individuals, businesses, and investors make more informed decisions about where to live, work, and invest.

Switzerland tops the rankings with an overall score of 93.73, followed by Germany and Singapore.

The top ten also includes Ireland, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, the UAE, and Australia, all clustered within 2.4 points of each other, reflecting consistently strong performance across institutions, infrastructure, and governance.

Resilience isn’t simply the absence of risk. The report identifies readiness as the real driver: The capacity to absorb shocks, adapt, and maintain functioning systems when disruptions occur.

Top-ranked countries tend to share strong institutions, predictable regulation, investment in human capital, reliable infrastructure, and long-term policy stability.

Singapore ranks 3rd globally by combining one of the lowest risk scores in Asia-Pacific with exceptionally high readiness.

The report attributes this to advanced digital infrastructure, consistent investment in human capital, and a state-led approach to innovation with a long-term horizon.

Singapore’s performance demonstrates that institutional coherence and policy clarity can compensate for a lack of size or natural advantages.

Asia-Pacific shows the widest spread, with nearly 20 points separating its highest-ranked country (Singapore, 3rd globally) from its lowest (Cambodia, 82nd).

By contrast, Europe stands out for its consistency, even mid-tier European performers maintain globally competitive scores, reflecting a dense concentration of well-functioning states rather than a few outliers inflating a regional average.

The report doesn’t dismiss high-risk markets entirely.

Countries like Argentina, Turkey, and Nigeria are highlighted as “conditional opportunities”, places where structural weaknesses can create undervalued assets and above-average returns for investors with the local knowledge and risk tolerance to navigate the complexity.

The trade-off is higher uncertainty in exchange for potentially higher upside.

Beyond safety and affordability, the report suggests evaluating the quality of a country’s underlying systems: The reliability of governance and legal frameworks, energy and digital infrastructure, healthcare and education access, and the overall orientation of the economy toward stability or fragility.

These factors directly shape whether professional opportunities are expanding and whether day-to-day life is predictable.

This article draws on findings from the Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026, published by Global Citizen Solutions.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.