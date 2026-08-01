Sake-cocktail bar, Peranakan food: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore in July 2026

Singapore’s July openings lean heritage-forward, with tradition finding fresh addresses and old formats new energy.

Peranakan cooking shows up twice this month in very different forms, once as an immersive sit-down experience, once as a fast-casual build-your-own.

There’s a new café-by-day, beer-garden-by-night flagship in Selegie, Japan’s biggest yakitori chain landing at VivoCity with its largest outlet yet, and a dining lounge hidden behind a Clarke Quay pizzeria.

LA-style tacos have opened in the CBD too, alongside a handful of new menus and relaunches worth knowing about.

Here’s what’s just opened in Singapore this July, and the spots we’ve added to our own list of places to check out.

Vernacular Coffee

Vernacular Coffee, the specialty coffee brand under The Grange Collective, has opened its street-front flagship inside Varel Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio hotel on Selegie Road. It’s an all-day, pet-friendly space with floor-to-ceiling glass and alfresco seating, roasting single-origin beans in house alongside TWG teas and Fossa Chocolate drinking chocolate.

The all-day menu runs from a Skagen shrimp salad Danish and a pulled pork, gherkin and mustard Danish to mentaiko pasta, fish and chips, and a homemade kaya croast.

Come evening, the space turns into Vernacular After Dark, a beer garden pouring Sapporo and Jing-A on tap with yakitori, smoked duck sliders and BBQ pulled pork loaded fries.

It’s the brand’s third Singapore outlet, joining existing locations at Guillemard Road and Capital Tower.

Address: 189 Selegie Road, Singapore 188332

Website: vernacularcoffee.com

Martina’s Kitchen

Martina’s Kitchen has opened its second outlet at Aperia Mall on Kallang Avenue, following on from the original Seletar Aerospace location.

The 128-seat space is styled as a living museum of sorts, with a wall of nine painted windows inspired by the old Hill Street Police Station and a display of family heirlooms: Peranakan porcelain, beaded shoes, hand-drawn batiks and Nyonya watercolours.

The kitchen serves modern Peranakan cooking rooted in founder Eileen Tay-Wong’s family recipes, made without MSG.

Signatures include the Singapore Satay, Sengguang Goreng, Sambal Chicken, Steam Assam Red Snapper and Black Vinegar Pork Trotter, with the Lemongrass Chicken best ordered alongside the Bird of Paradise mocktail.

A pop-jazz band plays live every Friday and Saturday from 6.30pm.

Address: Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-60/61, Singapore 339511

Website: martinaskitchen.com.sg

Behind Clay

Tucked behind Il Clay’s wood-fired oven in Clarke Quay, Behind Clay is a 52-seat dining lounge with no street entrance or signage, reached only by walking past the pizzeria’s kitchen. It’s a joint concept between Chef Ciro Sorrentino, whose Ho Chi Minh City pizzeria Margheri ranked twelfth in Asia-Pacific this year, and Modern Chinese chef Yip.

The menu leans into shared plates that pair the two disciplines: a Butternut Chicken Pizza topped with chicken curry and pork floss, Mala Shaker Pork Belly, and slow-cooked beef short ribs in char siu sauce.

A daily aperitif hour from 5pm to 6pm runs $10 cocktails and wines alongside $1 oysters. The room itself is burgundy-lit, with a mirrored ceiling and zigzag flooring built for slower evenings.

Address: Blk D, 3D River Valley Rd, #01-04 Clarke Quay, Singapore 179023

Website: ilclay.com/behindclay

Torikizoku

Japan’s Torikizoku, the yakitori chain with close to 700 outlets worldwide, has landed in Singapore with its biggest outlet yet: a 174-seat space at VivoCity split between an indoor dining room and an alfresco stretch overlooking the promenade.

Founded in Osaka in 1985 by Tadashi Ōkura, the chain built its following on flat pricing, with food and non-alcoholic drinks at a flat $3.90++ and alcoholic drinks or kids’ meals at $9.90++.

The signature Kizokuyaki skewers, double the size of a standard skewer, come in sauce, spice and salt versions, with the Chicken Thigh and Leek in sauce a solid starting order.

Beyond the grill, there’s Chicken Kamameshi claypot rice and a grilled fluffy grated yam on the side. It’s a straightforward, affordable stop for a casual round of skewers and beer.

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-104/105, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Website: torikizoku.com.sg

Braveheart Sake Originals

Braveheart Sake Originals has opened in Tanjong Pagar as Singapore’s first dedicated sake-cocktail bar, founded by mixologist James Li and sake sommelier Ong Jun Quan.

The debut menu, Sake Originals Vol 1, runs across two chapters: Common Ground reworks familiar names like Lager and Whisky using sake in place of their usual base spirit, while Shin Tradition builds new creations around sake as the lead ingredient, including the nigori-based Hedonic, which combines cream, pistachio and cold brew coffee.

Alongside the cocktails sits a list of 15 sakes organised by four flavour markers, fruit, umami, cereal and milky, rather than by technical classification, meant to guide newcomers without requiring prior sake knowledge. Bottles start from $118, cocktails from $20.

Address: 83A Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088504

Website: braveheart.asia

11 Westside

Liberty Group has brought its Hong Kong-born taco concept 11 Westside to Asia Square Tower 1, led by Group Executive Chef Yong Soo Do working off a menu built with original collaborator Chef Esdras Ochoa.

The space runs 133 indoor seats and 88 alfresco, pet-friendly ones, styled after a Mexican hacienda with arched walkways around a central courtyard bar.

Tortillas are made fresh daily using imported masa flour, filling out tacos like Al Pastor, Baja Fish and Carnitas, alongside starters like tableside guacamole and yellowtail ceviche.

The bar programme, developed by 11 Westside Hong Kong founder Daniel Eun, leans on agave spirits and sour-style cocktails such as the Smoky Tajin Margarita.

A weekday lunch set runs from $35++, and Taco Tuesdays brings 50 per cent off all tacos from 6pm.

Address: 8 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 1, #01-05, Singapore 018960

Website: 11westside.sg

Nyonya Next Door

Nyonya Next Door has opened at One Shenton, bringing a build-your-own Peranakan format to the CBD from the team behind Cherki.

Diners start with a base, choosing between Kerabu Beehoon tossed with lemongrass and kaffir lime, Lemongrass Blue Pea Coconut Rice, or the Nyonya Black Curry Rice built on buah keluak paste and coconut milk.

Mains are added from there: Inchi Kabin Chicken Berempah, Buah Keluak Chicken, Coconut Chicken Kapitan, Assam Pedas Barramundi, and an eight-hour Beef Brisket Rendang.

A trio of house-made sambals rounds out the plate, from the slow-cooked original to a raw, herbaceous sambal matah. Classic Nanyang coffee and tea are on the drinks list too, alongside a calamansi and plum Assam Boy refresher.

Sets start from $8.90.

Address: 1 Shenton Way, #01-06 One Shenton, Singapore 068803

Website: nyonyanextdoor.com

67 on Scotts

67 on Scotts has introduced a new weekday set lunch, part of a wider refresh of dining across 67 Pall Mall Singapore and its newer sister venue at Shaw Centre.

The lunch runs two courses for $28++ or three for $32++, opening with a choice of sweet corn soup or king salmon gravlax, moving into mains like wagyu beef ragù rigatoni or a Mediterranean pan-seared seabass fillet, with a Margaret River beef ribeye upgrade for $18 more.

A glass of sommelier-selected wine can be added for $10++, drawn from a rotating list that currently includes a Verdejo, a dry rosé and a negroamaro.

Weekend visitors can also catch The 67 Weekend, running Champagne, oysters and wagyu tataki brioche until 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Address: 67 on Scotts, Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road, Singapore

Website: 67onscotts.com

Milkfish & Broth

Milkfish & Broth has relaunched at Raffles City with a refreshed menu built around its two mainstays: grilled milkfish belly and slow-brewed broths.

The belly, prized for its buttery texture and natural omega-3 content, now comes in a new miso option alongside the existing Nyonya and soy glaze finishes.

The broth list has expanded to six bowls simmered for up to eight hours without MSG or preservatives, including new additions like a dang gui chicken broth and a vegan-friendly wild mushroom and kombu broth, alongside the seafood-forward collagen broths with batang.

A Combo for two set brings a shared grilled milkfish plate with two broth bowls from $43.60. Both mains can be upgraded into a full set with sides and a rice or noodle choice for $5 more.

Address: Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-44F, Singapore 179103

Website: milkfish.sg

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This article was first published in City Nomads.