Sake Festival Singapore returns for its 11th year with over 600 sakes this June

11 years in, Sake Festival Singapore has earned its reputation as the most direct way to encounter the people who actually make the sake.

This edition, themed The Masters' Return, brings more than 40 breweries from Japan to Suntec on June 20, with over 600 sakes and spirits on the floor.

The access here is the point. Kurabitos and tojis, also known as the brewery workers and master brewers behind the labels are present in person, which remains unusual at this scale.

Among the returning names is Niizawa Brewery's Hakurakusei, the Miyagi label credited with creating shokuchushu, meal-pairing sakes now found in Michelin-starred restaurants. Dassai, Yukinobosha, and Shimeharitsuru by Miyao Brewery are also on the lineup.

A few bottles worth seeking out: Azuma Rikishi's Cave Uroko 5, a blend of five cave-aged sakes with a deep umami character, and Yamakawa Mitsuo 2026, a collaborative project from four Yamagata breweries whose name is literally stitched together from each brewery's brand. It drinks like sparkling rice water, which sounds odd until it doesn't.

New this year is a Workshop Arena with complimentary sessions by Dassai, Suntory Toki whisky, and SKLO glassware, as well as sommelier-guided tours of the exhibition floor for those who want a structured way in.

The Tanjong Pagar Yokocho chefs return with an izakaya alley. Expect oden, karaage, anago stick sushi, small bites from $6 which debuted in 2024 and has been a fixture since.

Suntory The Premium Malt's is also launching five premium beer serves on the day, including Mliko and Master's Dream, typically only available in select F&B outlets.

Tickets are $60 in advance, $70 at the door. This is an M18 event.

For tickets and full event details, visit sakefestival.sg.

Sake Festival Singapore 2026

Date: Saturday, June 20, 2pm-7pm (last admission 5.30pm)

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Level 4, Hall 403

$60 in advance, $70 at the door. A 5+1 bundle offers six tickets for the price of five.

This article was first published in City Nomads.