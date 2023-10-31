Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024

Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase.

The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.00am Singapore time, and the promoter additionally states that sales for all hospitality categories have also been strong, with dedicated suites at the Formula One Paddock Club, Sky Suite, and Lounge@Turn 3 for next year's race almost fully taken up.

Ticketholders to the 2024 race will be able to not only catch Formula One's return to the Marina Bay Circuit next year, but will also be able to catch the debut of F1 Academy as a support race. Singapore is one of seven circuits to host the all-female racing category which was launched earlier this year.

The new series seeks to develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition. Their second season is supported by all 10 Formula One teams who will each provide a driver to the series and have their livery on one car.

All tickets to the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 provide access to the concerts at the Padang Stage in Zone 4 and come priced from $128 for a single-day ticket and $348 for a three-day pass. Those looking to secure tickets can do so from Singapore GP's ticketing page here, or from authorised ticketing partners.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.