This salon in Orchard lets customers sing karaoke while getting their hair done

We've all likely been in situations where we've had to sit and wait patiently for some services that take hours to complete, and things can get rather dull.

Not at Athens Salon, though.

This salon in Far East Plaza is letting its customers sing karaoke in the midst of getting their hair done.

Athens Salon's director Ann Lin, 39, told AsiaOne that this unique 'service' began around last Christmas.

The salon was already playing music during opening hours and she saw how some customers would openly sing along.

"I was blown away by the amount of talent we have in this country," Ann said.

That's when she had a lightbulb moment: Why not set up a karaoke station there?

In Athens Salon's Instagram Reels are a number of clips of a customer fully immersed in his singing performance.

Forget the fact that he was standing by a sink in a hair salon, this customer was feeling every emotion as he showcased his vocal range while waiting for his hair to be done.

Ann added: "Instead of just listening to music, we actually can be a platform for our customers to showcase their talents."

What's more, it's free, so that's always a good thing.

And there's no need to book the karaoke set beforehand, it is simply available for ad-hoc use, Ann explained.

Apart from this being a fun activity to pass the time, she noted how something as simple as this can help her customers unwind and de-stress.

"After all, this is part of self-care, am I right?" she asked rhetorically.

If you end up struggling to book a karaoke room, why not give Athens Salon a pop and get yourself a new look while you're at it.

Address: 14 Scotts Rd, #02-21 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213

Opening hours: 11.30 am to 8pm on weekdays, 11.30 to 7pm on Saturday, 11.30 to 6pm on Sundays

amierul@asiaone.com

