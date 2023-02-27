On the same page: Books that open our eyes to our diverse world

If the one true thing we have in common is our diversity, then what makes one group of people more different than others?

Is it culture, social norm or is it simply a lack of understanding?

One of the best ways to appreciate our diverse society is to step into their experiences, through the stories they tell.

From the nuanced role of mothers to disability, poverty, and incarceration, these books will help you see diversity in a different light.

M/OTHER

PHOTO: Instagram/drlorettachen

In a heteronormativity society like Singapore, where only one definition of 'mother' is celebrated and acknowledged, M/OTHER pays tribute to the selfless 'others' who raised and loved their children in spite of their uncommon and difficult situations.

20 real-life stories spotlight the unseen struggles of 'atypical' parents — think same-gendered parents, rape survivors, teenage mothers. It introduces nuances to the mothering role and brings awareness to diverse demographics that are often overlooked.

Does their situation make them less of a 'mother'? Do policies and social support account and work for families with diverse structures? What can we do about social stigma?

M/OTHER by Dr. Loretta Chen and is available from ST Press and Amazon.

Not Without Us: Perspectives on disability and inclusion in Singapore

PHOTO: Instagram/ethosbooks

Between personal stories, academic essays and poetic representations, the book offers a balanced read to understanding what it means to live in a place that prides itself on inclusivity and accessibility, like Singapore.

This is a collection of personal narratives, where the authors provide a window into their experiences; their struggles of injustice, discrimination, and exclusion.

Together with the academic discourses, the book provides valuable ideas to restructure society and calls for a shift in social narratives so that we can truly embrace diversity in authentic inclusion.

Not Without Us: Perspectives on Disability and Inclusion in Singapore, edited by Kuansong Victor Zhuang, Meng Ee Wong and Dan Goodley, is available at Ethos books.

A Tiny Space

PHOTO: Instagram/ethosbooks

Step into the silent world of an eight year old boy, as he turns his loneliness and stigmatising experiences into lyrical poems — a first-hand insight into the complexities of being neurodivergent in this typical world.

As a non-verbal boy with autism, Fifi's lived with silence until he found his "voice" through an alphabet board.

With his newfound empowerment, he shares his thoughts and emotions, interspersed with conversations between Fifi and his mother in A Tiny Space.

This book is an inspiration and encouragement to parents, and more importantly, a call for understanding and acceptance. An easy and illuminating read to learn more about people with ASD.

A Tiny Space by Fifi Coo and Family is available at Ethos Books and NLB.

The Longest Shortcut: My Road from crime and imprisonment to self-worth

PHOTO: Kinokuniya

Peppered with with abuse, incarceration, and suicidal thoughts, this is an account of Anil's long and arduous 'shortcut' that brought him to prison and back to society.

His reflections and learnings in this book shed light on the inner world of people previously incarcerated, demonstrating the struggles they go through that led them to make certain decisions in their lives.

Is redemption even possible?

Anil went on to make a change, taking his lived experience and empathy for the disadvantaged, he set up a social enterprise.

Today, he provides employment services to incarcerated people, physically challenged people, and single mothers.

The Longest Shortcut: My Road from Crime and Imprisonment to Self-worth by Anil David is available at Kinokuniya and Epigram.

This Is What Inequality Looks Like

PHOTO: Instagram/ethosbooks

Inequality in our society, like on the book cover, is hidden in plain sight.

Shrouded in our nation's success story of 'third-world to first-world', we tend gloss over the hard truths of poverty and inequality as they don't fit into this narrative.

The essays explore facets of life of low-income families, and forces us to rethink and reframe biases about the low-income experience in Singapore.

For example, are the bad choices made by low-income families a result of bad circumstances or because of failure in some areas? A reflective and provoking read.

This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn is available from Ethos books and NLB.

