On the same page: Discover the world through the eyes of animals with these bestseller novels

Animals have always been a crucial part of human life. Besides their love and affection, they are a source of companionship, comfort and inspiration for our art and creations. Here, we honour their role in literature with these best-selling animal-related titles, each helping us discover the world and ourselves through the eyes of animals in some of the most touching and heartwarming tales.

The Travelling Cat Chronicles

PHOTO: Kinokuniya

Follow the travels of Nana the cat and his new owner, Satoru, around Japan. Although Nana doesn’t know why and where they are going, he follows along because he is “Satoru’s best roommate”. It turns out they were searching for an ideal home for Nana, not by choice, but by necessity.

Encounters with friends and a reunion with Satoru’s aunt led the duo to experience the true meaning of family, love, and loss. This heartwarming story was also made into a movie in 2018 and will tug at the heartstrings of anyone who enjoys cats, road trips, and a message of hope and love.

The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa is available here.

The Boy and The Dog: A Novel

PHOTO: Amazon

Seishu Hase’s The Boy and the Dog: A Novel is a moving account of a lost dog named Tamon, who was separated from his owner in an earthquake and tsunami. With his strong dedication and love for his owner, Tamon tries to find his way back to his owner, encountering six other homes through his five-year-long journey.

Tamon transforms the lives of everyone who takes him in on his quest, highlighting the life-affirming power of love and connection between humans and dogs. An inspiring tale of survival, resilience, and love beyond measure.

The Boy and The Dog: A Novel by Seishu Hase is available here.

The Elephant Whisperer: My Life with the Herd in the African Wild

PHOTO: Amazon

South African conservationist Lawrence Anthony was tasked with accepting a herd of “rogue” elephants or letting them die. He risked his life and took in the troubled elephants who hated humans. This memoir captures his adventure and experiences with these majestic creatures, from nurturing them to gaining their trust and eventually learning their values of family, loyalty, and compassion.

It speaks of the incredible ties between humans and animals and the elephants’ extraordinary intuition, where the herd travelled miles to mourn the passing of a dear friend —a must-read for animal and wildlife lovers.

The Elephant Whisperer: My Life with the Herd in the African Wild, by Lawrence Anthony with Graham Spence, is available here.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

PHOTO: Woods in the books

This beautifully illustrated book inspires compassion with the odd friendship between a boy, a greedy mole, a wary fox, and a kind horse. The four friends navigate tough times together through the story, sharing their fears, hopes, and discoveries.

A simple yet profound book that readers of all ages can understand, it carries messages of kindness while reminding us that “You are enough”. This touching story was made into a film which won the Best Animated Short Film at the Academy Awards.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse by Charlie Mackesy is available here.

I Am A Cat

PHOTO: Facebook

Set in the Meiji period (1868-1912), I am a Cat is a satirical commentary on the lives of the bourgeoisie in Japan through the eyes of a wise and sardonic cat. The cat spends his days doing nothing but observing human conduct and gives readers a humorous insight into the traditions, values, and social mores of Japanese society.

The first chapter was meant to be a short story, but its popularity turned it into a three-volume book. I Am a Cat is still widely read and relevant today and is considered classic Japanese literature. A comic version is available too.

I Am A Cat by Natsume Soseki is available here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.