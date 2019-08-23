The sandwich generation: How to juggle between caring for your parents and looking after your children

Last month, OCBC Bank launched its OCBC Financial Wellness Index. The results of this index caught the attention of the public.

If you don't already know about this Financial Wellness Index and the insights from it, here's a reading list I recommend to get you started.

For those of you who like keeping score, Singapore respondents scored an average of 63 for the index. This coincides with what we would consider a "B" grade on an exam paper, or as how OCBC terms it, the "started but behind" stage of the financial journey.

The results didn't surprise me. In general, most adult Singaporeans I know are aware about the importance of financial wellness, which I would define as how healthy you are financially. This is akin to how most of us would agree that it's important to take care of our health.

At the same time, very few Singaporeans would consider themselves financial experts. We may have done a few things to get started on our financial planning journey, but we would also recognise that there are probably many areas for improvement.

THE PROBLEMS THAT SINGAPORE'S SANDWICH GENERATION WILL FACE

One part of the survey that really caught my attention - perhaps because I identified with this group - is the segment about the Sandwich Generation. This is defined in the study as working adults who have to support both their parents and children.

This portion is insightful. The Sandwich Generation has to deal with more financial gaps than other segments of the population (e.g. those who married without kids, singles) with more than half of these respondents (51 per cent) admitting that they find it tough to financially support both their parents and children. 31 per cent of them even said they have unsecured debts.

Many couples I know who fall within this Sandwich Generation face a range of challenges, either financially and/or having to deal with the multiple pressures and expectations in life. Some of them are struggling to cope with raising their families on a single income, typically when the mother stops working after the arrival of her second child. Others have to juggle between navigating their corporate careers while also finding enough time (and energy) to be present in their children's life.

And if you add on the need to support one's parents, financially and maybe physically, it's easy to see why the Sandwich Generation would feel like they are caught in between, finding it a challenge to support both equally important parties.

WHAT (WE) THE SANDWICH GENERATION CAN DO TO HELP OURSELVES?

The problem we face isn't a problem that is easy to solve. But simply sitting back and doing nothing isn't going to help our situation either. To get out of being sandwiched, here are some things you should consider tackling in your life.

ACTIONABLE ITEM 1: REVIEW YOUR BUDGET REGULARLY

When you have kids and elderly parents to support, you rack up additional expenditure each month that many of your friends without kids wouldn't have to incur.

For a start, the cost of hiring a maid in Singapore can easily add up to $1,000 a month. If you include childcare, meals, diapers, insurances and other necessities, you could easily be spending another $750 to $1,000 or more each month, per child.

While you could travel around on a wallet-friendly option like the MRT and bus, even a few hours out could tire you and your children out. You might find yourself incurring substantially higher transport costs when you rely more on taxi or private hire services. On top of that, if you are giving your parents an allowance, this could easily add up to a few thousand dollars each month.

When you become a parent, your variable costs each month are also ever-changing. There will be what appears to be an infinite amount of needs and wants to spend on and your meagre salary will appear hardly sufficient to cover the additional expenses that you need to pay for.

Consider prioritising and implementing cost-cutting measures sooner rather than later. Thankfully, with more e-commerce stores available today, you can easily do your own comparison of which site offers the better deal for the same pack of diapers from the same brand. Saving a few dollars on each purchase goes a long way to help you bolster the money you have available.