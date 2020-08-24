Sanrio mooncakes and other whimsical, adorable mooncake designs in Singapore

And while we might have to miss out on mooncake fairs and the fun of sampling the different options out there due to Covid-19 this year, we’ve compiled a little list of some of the most adorable and aesthetically-pleasing mooncakes you can find in Singapore this year — including Sanrio ones like Hello Kitty and My Melody mooncakes!

Peranakan-inspired mooncakes from Shangri-La Hotel

Every year, Shangri-La Hotel never fails to surprise, and of course, 2020 is no different.

One highlight from their Mid-Autumn Festival offerings is the Limited Edition Peranakan-Inspired Gift Box Set, which features a stunning box designed by the internationally acclaimed fashion designer and artist Benny Ong.

Each box will comprise of mooncakes flavoured with bak kwa, pork floss and nuts; as well as the Shang Palace Mini Snowskin Mooncakes that contain the all-new Hennessy X.O.

Past flavours such as the Chocolate Mini Snowskin Mooncakes and the Yuzu Sake Mini Snowskin Mooncakes will also make a comeback this year.

The Peranakan-inspired Gift Box Set by Benny Ong will come with four baked mooncakes and currently retails at $118, but if you order online, customers will get to enjoy 20 per cent off.