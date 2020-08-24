Sanrio mooncakes and other whimsical, adorable mooncake designs in Singapore

Arguably, one of the best things about the Mid-Autumn Festival is the myriad of mooncakes available. Whether you’re a fan of the traditional baked ones or novel snowskin flavours, there’s definitely a mooncake out there for everyone.
And while we might have to miss out on mooncake fairs and the fun of sampling the different options out there due to Covid-19 this year, we’ve compiled a little list of some of the most adorable and aesthetically-pleasing mooncakes you can find in Singapore this year — including Sanrio ones like Hello Kitty and My Melody mooncakes!
Peranakan-inspired mooncakes from Shangri-La Hotel
Every year, Shangri-La Hotel never fails to surprise, and of course, 2020 is no different.
One highlight from their Mid-Autumn Festival offerings is the Limited Edition Peranakan-Inspired Gift Box Set, which features a stunning box designed by the internationally acclaimed fashion designer and artist Benny Ong.
Each box will comprise of mooncakes flavoured with bak kwa, pork floss and nuts; as well as the Shang Palace Mini Snowskin Mooncakes that contain the all-new Hennessy X.O.
Past flavours such as the Chocolate Mini Snowskin Mooncakes and the Yuzu Sake Mini Snowskin Mooncakes will also make a comeback this year.
The Peranakan-inspired Gift Box Set by Benny Ong will come with four baked mooncakes and currently retails at $118, but if you order online, customers will get to enjoy 20 per cent off.
Mini mooncakes from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel
Mooncake packaging, while usually elaborate and beautiful, tends to end up in the bin right after the festival is over.
However, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel has thought of that, choosing to house their baked mini mooncakes in a gorgeous multi-functional jewellery box instead that can be put to good use even after you’ve eaten all the mooncakes.
The baked mini mooncakes are retailing for $78 and customers can mix and match the following flavours: White Lotus Seed Paste with Egg Yolk, White Lotus Seed Paste with Macadamia Nuts, Red Bean Paste with Orange Peel and Pandan Paste with Melon Seeds.
Singapore-inspired mooncakes by Janice Wong
Fans of Janice Wong’s 2am: Dessertbar will be happy to find out that the pastry chef does limited edition mooncakes as well. For the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, Janice Wong will be producing snowskin mooncakes that are reminiscent of tastes from our childhood.
Think, unique, comforting and familiar Singapore flavours such as Cheng Tng, Red Date, Yam, Read Bean Tea, Peanut Pancake and Rose Bandung.
The Singapore Signature Snowskin Mooncakes retails at $78 but early birds will be able to shave off an additional 35 per cent off retail price. Do take note that this is only available for pre-orders.
Pastel mooncakes from Intercontinental Hotel
If aesthetically-pleasing mooncakes are your thing, then the Intercontinental Singapore’s offerings this year might be to your taste.
For 2020, the hotel has created the Heritage Collection, a collection of pastel snowskin mooncakes carved in a floral pattern and served in an equally Instagram-worthy patterned tingkat. And the mooncakes don’t just look good, they taste good too.
The flavours are all inspired from traditional desserts such as Chendol, Pulat Hitam, Durian Pengat and Pandan and Coconut Kaya.
While the usual price of the Heritage Collection is $84, the hotel is currently offering a promotion and sugar fiends can get the set at $55 instead.
Starbucks mooncakes with the iconic logo
Caffeine addicts will be pleased to know that beloved coffee joint Starbucks will be launching tea- and coffee-infused mooncakes specially for the Mid-Autumn Festival.
While Starbucks will be producing traditional flavours such as Lotus Paste with Egg Yolk and Pandan Lotus Paste with Egg Yolk, there will also be flavours reminiscent of popular drinks such as the Starbucks Coffee with Caramel and Hazelnut, Lychee Black Tea and Salted Caramel Chocolate.
Individual mooncakes will be priced at $5.90, but if you’re planning to give them to your loved ones, get the Traditional Gift Box or Assorted Gift Box at $59.90 that comes with four mooncakes, all packaged beautifully in a wooden box with a whimsical bunny print and a reusable Starbucks canvas tote bag.
Sanrio mooncakes from 7-11
If you rushed out to buy McDonald’s Sanrio carriers, then you won’t want to miss this out. Sanrio fans will be delighted with 7-Eleven Singapore’s Sanrio mooncakes, slated for release on Aug 24.
These mooncakes will feature My Melody and Hello Kitty, and each set will come with a special mooncake carrier as well.
There will be four different mooncake flavours to choose from: Pandan Lotus Single Yolk, White Lotus Double Yolks, Green Tea White Lotus Single Yolk and Chocolate Lave Cookies Mooncake.
The My Melody Set ($58) will consist of four pieces of My Melody mooncakes, a cooler bag and a paper bag; the Hello Kitty Set ($38) will consist of two Hello Kitty mooncakes, a travel cooler bag and a paper bag.
Interested fans can place a pre-order from Aug 24 to Sept 23 at any 7-Eleven stores. Just take note that collection for the mooncake will only be available seven days after the preorder date.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.