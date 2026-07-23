Penang hotel launches Peranakan-themed rooms featuring Sanrio characters

Sanrio fans who are travelling to Penang soon are in for a treat.

Iconic Marjorie Hotel has launched Southeast Asia's very first Peranakan-themed rooms featuring Sanrio characters on July 18.

Guests can look forward to three types of rooms, each centered around a different Sanrio character: Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll or Kuromi.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Da-NgOqAfEk/?img_index=1[/embed]

The rooms are decorated according to each character's style and colour palette.

For instance, the Hello Kitty room has a wall sculpture of the beloved character just above the bed, and the room is decked out in red to match her iconic ribbon.

The walls and bed runner also feature Peranakan-style prints in matching colours.

Similarly, the Cinnamoroll and Kuromi rooms feature pastel blue and purple elements respectively.

Each room also comes with Sanrio-inspired welcome amenities such as bathrobes, slippers, and toiletries. Other amenities include a 55-inch smart television, a hair dryer, a in-room safe, a handheld steamer, a coffee and tea maker, and a mini bar.

Don't feel like leaving your room? Just call for room service, which is available around the clock.

Guests in all rooms can also get to enjoy a Sanrio-inspired afternoon tea set featuring an assortment of sweets, pastries, and small bites.

Those looking for an elevated hotel experience can book the suite, which comes with additional privileges such as a bathtub, shoe shine service, evening cocktails, and all-day refreshments and snacks.

Want to bring home a souvenir or two? Browse the exclusive collection of Sanrio merchandise, which includes bathrobes, towels, toiletries, stationery, and teapots.

To make a booking, visit Iconic Marjorie Hotel's website.

[[nid:740377]]

melissateo@asiaone.com