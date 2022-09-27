This satay bee hoon stall in Tanjong Pagar only opens once a week, here's why

While many F&B operators open six to seven days a week, one hawker stall, which has been in the food scene for 48 years, opens for business just one day a week.

The vendor in question is Teochew Satay Bee Hoon at Tanjong Pagar Plaza, which is owned by a 90-year-old woman who goes by Mdm Lee, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Lee used to run the business with her husband, and their son, 62-year-old Mr Lim, helped them out during the weekends since he was a child.

Prior to opening Teochew Satay Bee Hoon, she earned money for the family by doing odd jobs like sewing, delivering newspapers, and selling confectioneries.

Later on, she worked with a relative to open a satay bee hoon stall at Chin Swee Road called Sheng Li Satay Bee Hoon.

After that, the business moved to its current location at Tanjong Pagar Food Centre, where Lee changed the stall's name to Teochew Satay Bee Hoon.

Poor health and poor footfall

After her husband died over 30 years ago, Lee ran the stall on her own with help from her son.

Unfortunately, things became a little tricky seven years ago when Lee's health deteriorated, and she would often fall down due to weakness in her legs.

Concerned for his mother, Lim began contemplating taking over the business full-time for his mother's sake.

Every time he opened the stall for business, his mother would have to follow him so he could take care of her.

The impact of the pandemic didn't help their situation either and the stall's footfall dropped.

Eventually, from September 2020 onwards, they decided to open the stall only once a week on Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm.

"My mother has been suffering all her life, and now she needs more rest," Lim shared, adding that he takes her out for breakfast and lunch during their off days.

Lee isn't the only elderly hawker who has had trouble running their business due to health issues.

An elderly, hunchbacked hawker who helms the Asian Western food stall at Blk 116 Toa Payoh Lorong 2 recently called it a day after running his business for close to 40 years.

His daughter, Betti Lui, had broken the bad news in the Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group a few weeks back and said that his age was a factor in the decision to shutter the business.

Unfortunately, unlike Lee's case, where her son could help with the business, Lui shared that her father would not have a successor as it is "difficult to find someone to take over this stall, and keep to the standards and principles this place was running on".

