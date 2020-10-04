Satisfy your craving for delicious dim sum at these 7 restaurants

Siew mai, har gao, chee cheong fun… Does the mention of these food items conjure up images of hot and steaming dim sum?

A hearty western brunch or comforting hawker food like kway chap are great options for lazy weekend mornings, but we also can’t resist going for tasty bite-sized dim sum served in bamboo steamers.

Whether you prefer traditional dim sum or enjoy trying out new flavours, here are seven restaurants in Singapore where you can get your dim sum fix.

Hai Tien Lo

If you are looking to have an indulgent dim sum weekend brunch, head down to Hai Tien Lo at Pan Pacific Hotel.

Headed by Executive Chef Ben Zeng, the award-winning Cantonese restaurant has over 50 dim sum creations, appetisers and main courses on the buffet menu that will be sure to please all palates.

Also on the menu are Chef Zeng’s specialities such as Steam Charcoal Barbecue Pork Bun with Black Truffles, Steamed Pork and Prawns Dumplings with Fish Roe and Braised Classic Whole Abalone and Black Truffles accompanied with Homemade Beancurd.

Weekday lunch buffets are also available, as well as an ala carte lunch menu option, where you can find the adorable swan-shaped Deep-fried Charcoal Taro Puff with Prawn Paste, Minced Chicken, Mushrooms and Foie Gras.

Level 3, Pan Pacific Singapore, Singapore 039595 Tel: 6826 8240 Hai Tien Lo

Yan Ting

For an exquisite Cantonese fine dining experience, dine in style at this sophisticated and contemporary restaurant.

Yan Ting’s Dim Sum Set Menu consists of mouth-watering treats such as Steamed Crystal Shrimp Dumpling with Foie Gras, Steamed Pork and Shrimp Dumpling with Black Truffle and Barbecued Combination Platter.

On the weekends, expect a delicious spread of dim sum favourites like Steamed Barbecued Pork Buns and Deep-Fried Yam with Minced Chicken, classic Cantonese dishes like Traditional Braised Pig Trotter with Egg and Black Vinegar, and also a dazzling variety of meat, seafood, soups, vegetables and rice and noodle dishes at their weekend buffet dim sum brunch.

Level 1U, The St. Regis Singapore, Singapore 247911 Tel: 6506 6887 Yan Ting

Mister Wu

Stylish modern Chinese restaurant Mister Wu is the place to go to for affordable premium dim sum.

Located at CHIJMES and Pickering Street, their dim sum selection features treats like Abalone Siew Mai, Mentaiko Har Gao, Truffled Fried Carrot Cake and Truffle Xiao Long Bao.

Other yummy dishes include Whisky Fish Soup La Mian and Braised Pork Belly La Mian.

And if you don’t feel like heading out yet still crave the dim sum buffet experience, their famous Mister Wu Dim Sum Buffet is available for delivery.

Enjoy 16 different types of dim sum items, their signature whisky seafood la mian and truffle chicken rice, as well as hakka crispy pork chop and Mr Su braised pork.

#01-44/45, 3 Pickering Street, Nankin St, Singapore 048660 Tel: 6788 8223 and #01-12, 30 Victoria St, Singapore 187996 Tel: 8112 0381 Mister Wu

Jade Palace Seafood Restaurant

Serving fine Cantonese cuisine since 1998, Jade Palace is a highly popular spot for dim sum lunch.

The never-ending stream of diners flock here on weekends to feast on classics such as har gao – plump prawns wrapped with translucent skin, silky smooth cheong fun, traditional roast pork and char siew.

The restaurants also serves one of the best crispy-skinned roast duck in town.

Look out for the dim sum and Peking duck set lunch featuring Peking duck, stewed noodles with shredded duck fillet and other scrumptious dishes. Reservation is highly recommended.

#B1-13, Forum The Shopping Mall, Sinagpore 238884 Tel: 6732 6628 www.jadepalace.com.sg

Mitzo

If you are looking for a quieter spot, try Mitzo at Grand Park Orchard. Not your typical Chinese restaurant, the setting is modern and colourful.

Executive head chef Nicky Ng’s dim sum items are woven with creativity – for instance, the premium steamed dim sum platter’s juicy siew mai is topped with baby abalone, and the har gow’s smooth translucent skin is speckled with bits of purple cabbage, and topped with caviar.

The xiao long bao is given a twist with a filling of double-boiled duck soup instead of the usual pork and broth. Of course not to be missed is Mitzo’s famous char siew – chunks of fatty, juicy and perfectly caramelised barbecued pork.

The restaurant also serves a vegetarian steamed dim sum platter and a deep-fried dim sum platter.

Level 4, Grand Park Orchard, Singapore 238857 Tel: 6603 8855 mitzo.sg

Summer Pavilion

This elegant restaurant is a top spot for fine dim sum.

Dine on classic steamed items as well as more unusual creations like baked abalone puff with assorted mushrooms or deep-fried crab meat dumpling with bacon and golden mushroom.

Or tuck into the fatty and luscious barbecued iberico pork with honey sauce speciality.

Pair your meal with artisanal tea blends such as the aromatic lychee oolong tea, curated by Tea Bone Zen Mind. As Summer Pavilion has maintained its one-Michelin-star, chances are it’s always fully booked on weekends, so do reserve a table ahead of time.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Singapore 039799 Tel: 6434 5286 Summer Pavilion

Summer Palace

This one-Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant is another great spot to head to for dim sum lunch.

Order the Daily Premium Lunch Set or ask for the Chef’s Tasting Menu which feature dim sum chef Leong Kwok Sing’s signature dim sum creations and authentic Cantonese fare from Executive Chinese Chef Liu Ching Hai.

Try the delicate Steamed Prawn Dumpling with Bird’s Nest, Steamed Pork Dumplings with Dried Scallops and Baked Chicken Tart with Baby Abalone.

Every month, new dim sum that showcase special flavours of seasonal ingredients will also be introduced into the menu.

Regent Singapore, Singapore 249715 Tel: 6725 3288 Summer Palace, Regent Singapore

This article was first published in The Peak.