Satisfy your sweet tooth at 6 of the best ice cream shops in Singapore

Dessert fads will come and go, but ice cream will never go out of fashion in sunny Singapore.
When the weather is scorching hot and you are desperate for something to cool you down, nothing does the job better than a scoop of cold and delicious ice cream.
Check out these six ice cream shops in Singapore that serve unique flavours and interesting variations of everyone’s favourite dessert.
TOM'S PALETTE
Located inside Shaw Tower, Tom’s Palette is known for its experimental flavours (think Salted Egg Yolk, Nasi Lemak and Mango Sticky Rice), and brand’s philosophy revolves around fresh and raw ingredients, handmade without the addition of stabilisers, premixes, or artificial flavouring.
100 Beach Road, Shaw Tower, #01-25, Singapore 189702.
Visit their website for more information.
CREAMIER
Creamier is an independent ice cream and coffee shop with three locations across the island: Toa Payoh, Gillman Barracks, and Tiong Bahru.
The café specialises in creating premium ice creams and sorbets using their own recipes and unique production process.
In fact, all their ice creams are handcrafted in small batches daily at their onsite kitchens.
Multiple locations.
Visit their website for more information.
BIRDS OF PARADISE GELATO BOUTIQUE
Situated along East Coast Road and at the new Jewel Changi Airport, Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique is an influencers dream thanks to its designer feature wall, decorated with plants and leaves of different shapes and sizes.
Inspired by the botanical flavours of nature, their gelato flavours include Strawberry Basil, Roasted Sesame, Spiced Pear, Earl Grey Lemongrass and the ever popular White Chrysanthemum to name a few.
63 East Coast Road, Singapore 428776 and 78 Airport Boulevard, #01-214/215/216, Singapore 819666.
Visit their Facebook page for more information.
MERELY
Serving fresh, natural, and handcrafted ice cream, Merely has two locations across Singapore: Sunshine Plaza and Tampines.
While the brand might not have the widest variety, every flavour is individually crafted with the best quality ingredients. For example, their classic chocolate ice cream is made with premium Valrhona Cocoa Powder while their pistachio ice cream is made with premium pistachios from Italy. 91 Bencoolen Street, Sunshine Plaza, #01-13, Singapore 189652 and 1 Tampines Walk, Our Tampines Hub, #B1-52, Singapore 528523. Visit their website for more information. BUTTERKNIFE FOLK Since opening, Butterknife Folk has only had one goal in mind: to set the benchmark for artisanal gelato in Singapore. The brand offers a diverse range of flavours, from run of the mill classics to out of the box creations like Miso Sexy and Roquefort Bleu. Every tub is handcrafted in small batches and when it runs out, you never know what flavour will come next. 107 North Bridge Road, Funan Mall, Singapore 179105. Visit their website for more information. DOPA DOPA CREAMERY Situated along South Bridge Road, Dopa Dopa Creamery offers up a selection of homemade, all-natural artisanal gelato, which are curated by an Italian chef. The adorable little café has also put its own spin on the traditional ice cream sandwich by offering scoops in a buttery, flakey croissant. 29 South Bridge Road, #01-01, Singapore 058665. Visit their Facebook page for more information. This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.
Read also
While the brand might not have the widest variety, every flavour is individually crafted with the best quality ingredients.
For example, their classic chocolate ice cream is made with premium Valrhona Cocoa Powder while their pistachio ice cream is made with premium pistachios from Italy.
91 Bencoolen Street, Sunshine Plaza, #01-13, Singapore 189652 and 1 Tampines Walk, Our Tampines Hub, #B1-52, Singapore 528523.
Visit their website for more information.
BUTTERKNIFE FOLK
Since opening, Butterknife Folk has only had one goal in mind: to set the benchmark for artisanal gelato in Singapore.
The brand offers a diverse range of flavours, from run of the mill classics to out of the box creations like Miso Sexy and Roquefort Bleu.
Every tub is handcrafted in small batches and when it runs out, you never know what flavour will come next.
107 North Bridge Road, Funan Mall, Singapore 179105.
Visit their website for more information.
DOPA DOPA CREAMERY
Situated along South Bridge Road, Dopa Dopa Creamery offers up a selection of homemade, all-natural artisanal gelato, which are curated by an Italian chef.
The adorable little café has also put its own spin on the traditional ice cream sandwich by offering scoops in a buttery, flakey croissant.
29 South Bridge Road, #01-01, Singapore 058665.
Visit their Facebook page for more information.
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.