Save $$$ with these 8 multi-tasking makeup products

After streamlining your skincare routine and reducing the clutter on your vanity with our round-up of multi-tasking skincare products, we're showing you how you can do the same for your makeup routine.

This curation of multitasking makeup products aims at helping you shop smarter and in the process save some money as many of us are likely to tighten our purse strings in such challenging economic times.

In addition, whenever you travel next, these products will reduce the bulk in your makeup pouch. Read on to find out which makeup products and tools can do double, even triple and quadruple, duty in your makeup routine.

Wander Beauty Trip for Two Blush and Bronzer Brush, $52

This Wander Beauty brush allows you to pinpoint apply bronzer or contour with the slanted end and blush or face powder with the tapered end.

Dual-ended brushes come in different combinations-such as foundation and concealer for base makeup or thin liner brush and spoolie for the eyes and brows-so find a combination that works for your needs.

Urban Decay All Nighter Anti-Pollution Setting Spray, $50

Besides using a setting spray as a finishing step to lock all that blending in place, you can also spritz it on as a primer to create a long-lasting base for makeup.

If your shimmery eyeshadows aren't packing the punch you would like them to, wet an eyeshadow brush with a couple of spritzes of setting spray before dipping it into the eyeshadow and applying it on your lid. The same works for highlighters too.

This Urban Decay iteration is also great for the skin as it is infused with zinc, magnesium and copper that fends off free radicals and environmental damage.

3CE Take A Layer Multi Pot For Lips, Cheeks & Eyes, $36

For those who want to create a seamless monochromatic look, opt for a cream blush formula like this one from 3CE that can do triple duty on the eyes and lips.

The pigmented, oil-free cream is infused with Arabian cotton, fermented vitamin tree and shea butter to impart a nourished yet lightweight wash of colour.

We recommend starting off with a light hand and slowly building to desired intensity. Check out our story on cream blushes to find out ways to maximise their utility.

Real Techniques Miracle Complex Sponges 2pc, $29, Watsons

You can almost do a full face of makeup with a beauty sponge.

After patting on your primer with the sponge, use it wet to apply your foundation and concealer for a more natural and sheer finish or use it dry for if you prefer a matte finish and fuller coverage.

Dip the sponge into powder to set your base if you need to, and go in with either cream or powder bronzer, blush and highlighter and pinpoint apply them. The trick to placing coloured face products is to build saturation slowly.

Finally, you can pop your beauty sponge into your makeup bag and blot your face as you go about your day.

Nudestix Lip/Cheek Pencil, $41

Another way to cut downtime, and the number of steps in your makeup routine is to use your lip liner as lipstick.

These liners tend to be formulated to resist eating and everyday movements so that the colour lasts longer on lips. Use it like a colour pencil and saturate your lips fully with the colour.

This Nudestix iteration further works as a cream cheek colour that you can apply and touch up on the go. It contains nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter that keep skin comfortable while you're wearing it.

MAC Cosmetics Pigment Loose Colour Powder, $45

Loose pigments are often overlooked because they seem difficult to work with. But once you've chosen the right shade, you can use them as a highlighter, eyeshadow or even mixed into moisturiser to act as a face and body shimmer powder.

You can also use it to amp up clear lip gloss. Work with a small quantity to minimise mess-the amount found on the back of the lid is sufficient to begin with.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $40

Besides using brow gels to hold your eyebrows in place, you can also use them to tame flyaways when you're creating a slick hairdo. In a pinch, brow gels can work on eyelashes as well. Mascara does the same job too.

However, if you're also coating it on your eyelashes, we reckon that you shouldn't use them on multi-features for hygiene reasons. Choose a tinted brow gel (that matches your hair colour) if you want to conceal any grey strands.

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $46 (Change Price Acc)

If you don't want to fuss with an eyeshadow primer, you can use a concealer to prime your eyelids and set it with powder before applying your eyeshadow.

Opt for a "drier" formula such as this Nars matte concealer as a formula that's too hydrating might not be as long-lasting when the natural sebum gets into the mix (unless you have very dry eyelids). Also, less is more when it comes to using concealer as a primer.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.