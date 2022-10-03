Say 'annyeong' to Singapore's first halal Korean buffet catering joint

Halal Korean food is no longer a rare sight in our city state, but all you-can-eat halal Korean food? Just thinking about it makes our mouths water.

That's why we're super excited about Singapore's first-ever halal Korean buffet, the brainchild of Chris Ong, the executive chef of Stamford Catering, and Korean chef Kelvin Nam from SBCD Korean Tofu House.

Have you been arrowed by your boss to cater a lunch for the department?

Check out the Daebak Korean Buffet Spread, which has two menus priced at $18 per pax (minimum 30 pax) and $22 per pax (minimum 25 pax), respectively.

For a smaller group, opt for the Daebak Korean Party Set which feeds 10, and is priced at $200 and $240 for the two respective menus – perfect for a K-drama Netflix watch party.

According to the catering business, the menu adheres strictly to halal food preparation and handling, without compromising on true Korean taste.

Chef Ong says they make their own sauces and replace pork with beef, chicken ham and seafood. Even the crispy seafood pancake is recreated using a halal version of the dough but still delivers the same texture and taste as the original.

Crispy Korean seafood pancake recreated using halal dough.

PHOTO: Stamford Catering

Some favourites included in the buffet are banchan, bulgogi, gyoza and Korean fried chicken.

You can also expect to feast on bibimbap, japchae (stir-fry glass noodles), and jjiajangmyeong (noodles in black bean sauce) – the same dish the main characters eat in the movie Parasite.

All menus also feature SBCD Korean Tofu House's signature Soon Tofu Ham & Cheese or Soon Tofu Seafood Soup, which features a halal version of the original 10-ingredient dadaegi secret recipe soup paste.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.