Say cheese: Best cheese shops in Singapore to get your fromage fix

Few things in the world are as pleasurable as fine cheese, even more so when paired with a glass of your favourite wine – or perhaps even a dram of whisky.

But yet, you don’t have to be a connoisseur to enjoy delicious fromage. Be it some fresh mozzarella for your homemade pizza, an aged Pecorino Romano to shave over pasta , or a vintage Comte to add to your picnic basket, these speciality stores will have your cabinets smelling delightfully cheesy in no time.

The Cheese Shop

One of the most affordable and accessible places to get artisanal cheese in Singapore, The Cheese Shop offers a remarkable selection from the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands and their Journey Around Europe Selection Pack ($100++) allows you to sample the most iconic cheeses from those regions.

For house parties and picnics, their Platter-Ready Selection Pack ($100++) presents four different varieties alongside crackers, serrano ham, and condiments. Snag free delivery on their web shop for orders over $100.

The Cheese Shop has three outlets in Joo Chiat, Jalan Jurong Kechil, and Upper Thomson. See here for more details on locations and opening hours.

The Cheese Ark

Specialising in unknown, forgotten and old-fashioned cheeses, the Cheese Ark is the perfect place to look for rarer cheeses, or if you’re feeling adventurous, a great way to find something unconventional to try.

From the European goat milk Bouyguette shaped by hand and tasting faintly of thyme and rosemary, to the Swedish Gårdsost with its unforgettable pineapple aftertaste, the Cheese Ark has it all. They also have private cheese tastings sessions (S$48+) for those looking to learn more about cheese.

The Cheese Ark is located at 49 Stirling Rd, #01-489, Singapore 141049, p. +6591750090. Open Tue-Fri 12pm – 7pm, Sat 11am – 7pm, Sun 12pm – 7pm. Closed Mon.

The Cheese Artisans

Equipped with its own in-house maturing facility, The Cheese Artisans has over 80 varieties of artisanal cheeses cold-chained directly from farms in Europe.

Helmed by connoisseurs with years of experience that perform stringent quality control, what truly sets them apart are their experimental cheeses. Handcrafted and aged in-house, their Smokey Blue Yan Xun Wei with Chinese Tea Leaves (only available in-store) are unique takes on classic cheeses that cannot be found elsewhere.

The Cheese Artisans is located at 18 Hillcrest Rd, Singapore 289212, p. +6568385028. Open Tue-Thu & Sat-Sun 9am – 10pm, Fri 9am – 6pm. Closed Mon.

La Fromagerie

Founded by Chef Julien Bompard (of the now defunct Le Saint Julien Restaurant) and his wife Edith Lai-Bompard, La Fromagerie specialises in French cheeses. Known for their cheese platter collections – curated by the madame – the 500-gram Gourmet Platter with 5 Cheeses ($62) comes with dried nuts and fruits, offering variety for those new to the cheese game.

Connoisseurs can opt for the Premium Aged and Pungent Cheese Platter ($148, 1.2kg) featuring the likes of Epoisses, 18-month aged Mimolette, and a 24-month old Parmigiano Reggiano. You can only shop La Fromagerie online but offers self-pickup options and free delivery for orders above S$120.

La Fromagerie is located at 5 Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 239014 (available only for self-pickup). Open Mon-Fri 10am – 6pm. Closed Sat & Sun.

LPB Market

For one of the best selections of sheep’s milk cheese in Singapore – loved for its nutty flavour and buttery texture – head to LPB Market. Some classics at this gourmet French grocer include Pecorino ($15.80) and Manchego ($18.8).

For something more interesting, try the smoky Le Fumaison ($20) or the Fleur du Maquis ($24.20) with a rind packed with aromatics like rosemary and fennel seeds. Cheese platterS with fresh fruits, nuts, honey, fruit paste and crackers start from S$69.

LPB Market is located at 4 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557256, p. +6567171849. Open Tue-Sat 8am – 7pm, Sun 8am – 6pm. Closed Mon.

Adriatic Pantry

For produce sourced from outside the pool of usual suspects, head to Adriatic Pantry for award-winning cheeses from family businesses in Croatia.

Made from the milk of indigenous sheep that grazes on aromatic sage on the island of Pag, the six-month aged Paški Sir ($24) and 18-month old XO Paški Sir ($28) posses a distinct taste not found in other European cheeses. There’s also an intriguing semi-hard Dalmatian Cheese ($16) create from a blend of cow and a small touch of sheep’s milk with buttery and toasted nut flavours.

Adriatic Pantry is located at 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Singapore 228208, p. +6588937483. Open Mon-Sat 9am – 5pm. Closed Sun.

So France

If you find joy in assembling your own French cheese and charcuterie board, you’ll find everything you need at So France. As the name suggests, the épicerie specialises in importing produce directly from France, including a plentiful selection of unique french fromage.

For pungent cheese lovers, they carry the Chabichou du Poitou (only available in-store) made from raw goat’s milk, which becomes stronger in aromas as it ages. Alternatively, sample their latest addition, the Tomme Pilota ($13.10), a type of mild and creamy cheese with a sweet, mellow flavour made from a blend of sheep and cow milk.

So France is located at 7 Fraser Street Duo Galleria #01-51/56 Bugis MRT, Singapore 189356, p. +6569096449. Open Mon-Thu 8am – 9pm, Fri 8am – 10pm, Sat 9am – 10pm, Sun 9am – 9pm.

Wine Connection Cheese Bar

With over 40 varieties of cheeses flown in weekly from Europe, along with some of the finest wines money can buy, Wine Connection Cheese Bar’s products are available to takeaway too.

Try the ever-trendy and delicious Raclette Set for 2 ($40) with baked potatoes and a cold cuts platter. Fans for Comté or Gruyère should try the Baked Mont D’Or ($39.90), an ooey-gooey raw milk cheese that could give the best fondues a run for their money.

Wine Connection Cheese Bar is located at 11 Unity Street Robertson Walk, Singapore 237995, p. +6562381279. Open daily 11.30am – 11pm.

Culina at COMO Dempsey

Culina not only supplies some of the best cheeses in Singapore, their Dempsey restaurant and gourmet retail shop also serves modern European cuisine that utilises the cheeses they sell. Winner of the Gourmet Distributor of the Year Award in 2018, Culina boasts over 60 diverse types of cheese. If you’re looking to sample on-site, try the Farmed Cheese Tasting Plate ($28+).

Culina at COMO Dempsey is located at Blk 15 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249675, p. +6568546168. Open daily 9am – 10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.