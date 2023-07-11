lifestyle

Say cheese! Burger King Thailand launches burger with 20 layers of cheese

Photos of customers' actual orders circulating online (right) show that not much had been done to cook the cheese.
PHOTO: Twitter/Richard Barrow
PUBLISHED ONJuly 11, 2023 7:57 AM

How much cheese is too much cheese - even for a cheeseburger?

Burger King Thailand launched on Monday (July 10) what it calls "The Real Cheeseburger" .

For 109 baht (S$4.20), cheese-lovers can sink their teeth into the burger's 20 layers of American cheese.

There is a twist - the burger has no other toppings, sauces or ingredients. It is simply 20 slices of cheese sandwiched between two plain burger buns.

"Not for fun, this is for real!" said the fast-food chain in an announcement post on Facebook on Sunday.

"I think they forgot the meat," said Thailand-based travel blogger Richard Barrow in a tweet on Monday.

He added: "I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this 'burger.'"

[embed]https://twitter.com/RichardBarrow/status/1678330405232209920?s=20[/embed]

While the advertisements for the burger show pictures of melted or grilled cheese, photos of customers' actual orders circulating online instead show that not much had been done to cook the cheese.

Nonetheless, some netizens thought that the burger was a steal given that supermarkets sell cheese for much higher prices.

Others were sceptical that the burger's cheese was real and found it hard to believe that anyone would actually order it.

Clearly, they were cheesed off.

ALSO READ: I tried McDonald's 'remastered' Quarter Pounder with Cheese that's back after 5 years, but is it better?

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

ThailandBurger KingburgerFood and DrinksF&Bfast foodfood review
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.