Say goodbye to tuck-in troubles with these 10 sleek bodysuits

Having trouble tucking tops into your pants or skirts ? Do they bunch up, look awkward, or come out entirely after moving around? Well, we have you covered with this solution: bodysuits!

Bodysuits create a sleek and seamless look, and also prevent any accidental lower back (and butt crack – yikes) exposure. Plus, bodysuits go with almost anything, from skirts and shorts to jeans and overalls.

With these flattering bodysuits, you can finally stop having to readjust your top or tuck it in every time you reach your arms up or bend over at the waist. Buh-bye, loose and crinkly tops.

Seamless sports bodysuit, $16.95, H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Made with quick-dry fabric, this budget-friendly bodysuit in classic black is the perfect piece for transitioning from barre class to bars (style it with a sequin skirt).

Lace panel bodysuit, $59.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

It’s all in the details; the lace hemline gives this timeless, black bodysuit a flirty update. Strike a balance between seductive and stylish by matching it with a pair of black high-waist pants and red stilettos.

Halter neck bodysuit, $29.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

For something that isn’t incredibly hard to style, turn to this nude bodysuit. Pair it with jeans on the weekends, and a black blazer and pencil skirt for your work days.

Houndstooth-print jersey bodysuit, US$418 (S$560), MM6 Maison Margiela at Matchesfashion.com

PHOTO: MM6 Maison Margiela

When it comes to prints, you can invest in checks because of their time-transcending nature. Keep your look cool and chic by sticking to the same white and black tones for the rest of your ensemble.

High-neck leopard-print jersey bodysuit, US$149 (S$200), Ganni at Matchesfashion.com

PHOTO: Ganni

Unleash your wild side by reaching for this animal print bodysuit that screams confidence. We dare you to go full-on leopard prints for an extra fierce and fab OOTD.

Foreign Pleasure ruffled cotton-blend bodysuit, US$592 (S$790), Johanna Ortiz at Matchesfashion.com

PHOTO: Johanna Ortiz

Feeling romantic? Wear this puffed sleeve bodysuit with a floral print skirt, and consider it sorted.

Twisted asymmetric crepe bodysuit, US$401 (S$535), A.W.A.K.E. Mode at Matchesfashion.com

PHOTO: A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Bodysuit for more occasions that call for a more formal dress code? Sure, why not! This red hot asymmetric design will look stunning with a matching flowing skirt and bejewelled heels. Très élégante!

Hera striped jersey bodysuit, US$514 (S$685), Dodo Bar Or at Matchesfashion.com

PHOTO: Dodo Bar Or

Whenever you need some cheer to kickstart your day, you can always count on colours to lift your mood. This striped jersey bodysuit nails the colour-blocking trend to a tee while adding a cheery vibe to your look.

Long sleeve toga bodysuit, $16.60 (UP: $24.90), Zalora Basics

PHOTO: Zalora

Stand out from the crowd with this red hot number that is impossible to miss. Style it with a pair of skinny jeans to show off your natural curves or a long pleated skirt to offset the sexy appeal.

Cream sweetheart print bodysuit, $46.90, Topshop at Zalora.sg

PHOTO: Topshop

Bodysuits don’t necessarily have to look boring. The sweetheart cutout on the design above lends a striking detail to the cream colour design. Keep things chic by pairing it with pressed white pants for your back-to-office days or simply slacks if you’re staying home.

This article was first published in Her World Online.