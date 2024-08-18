Say 'thank you' with these gift ideas for pre-school teachers

Preschool teachers spend a lot of time with our children, keeping them engaged and learning, providing mom and dad with peace of mind while at work.

With Teachers' Day around the corner, what better reminder than this special occasion to show our appreciation for them!

There are countless creative and meaningful gift ideas for our early childhood educators that can express the depth of our appreciation for all that they do.

From DIY crafts to tech-savvy surprises and heartfelt gestures, read on for some fun and affordable ideas!

1. DIY gift ideas for teachers

A survey by Personal Capital found that 45 per cent of people are planning to give DIY or secondhand gifts so why not join this trend?

A sure winner, it would be hard to resist the charm of freshly baked cookies, especially when they're packed in an adorable upcycled tin. It's like giving a little piece of love wrapped in sweetness to your child's preschool teacher!

If you're feeling crafty, handmade gifts like decorated picture frames or bookmarks can really stand out and are simple enough to make together with your kids.

You could even mix and match these ideas to create a gift that's as unique and wonderful as the preschool teacher you're appreciating — they'll surely feel the love from the effort you've put into making their day extra special!

2. Tech-savvy gift ideas for teachers

In today's digital age, showing appreciation can be as easy as tapping a screen.

Try recording a short clip of your child sharing a heartfelt thank-you message and sending or showing it to the teacher. It's a simple gesture that packs an emotional punch and is guaranteed to brighten their day.

You could even collaborate with other parents to create a special montage made up of photos and sweet messages from the children and adults, and present it to the teachers as a surprise!

With just a few clicks, these tech-savvy ideas are sure to leave a lasting impression on your child's preschool teacher and are something they can keep for a lifetime.

3. Thoughtful gestures as gift ideas for teachers

Now, if you're feeling a bit sneaky (in a good way, of course), how about organising a surprise lunch with other parents? Picture your child's preschool teacher walking in, expecting another regular day, only to be greeted by a delicious spread of food! Talk about a mood lifter!

Another fun idea to lift everyone's spirits? You can team up with some other parents to decorate the classroom. It will totally brighten up the place and put a big smile on the teachers' face.

Plus, it's a great way to get to know the preschool's community of parents while also showing love for all the hard work our early childhood educators put in on a daily basis.

Make your teacher's day with a unique, heartfelt gift

As Henry Adams said, "A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops."

Our dedicated early childhood educators pour their hearts into shaping our children's tomorrow, one lesson at a time, to ensure our little ones receive a well-rounded education that supports their holistic development.

So, when you present a thoughtful and heartfelt gift, know that you're not just saying thanks — you're acknowledging the profound impact they've had on your life and the lives of countless others.

And speaking of gifts… the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will be organising the Teachers' Day Best Gifts Pop-up where parents of preschoolers can choose a gift to personalise especially for their child's preschool teacher!

Visit either One Punggol (Celebration Square Zone 2) from Aug 16 to 18 or Our Tampines Hub (Festive South) from Aug 23 to 25, 10 am to 6 pm to create something as a family that's truly unique and from the heart to express gratitude for our early childhood educators.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.