Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong to close after 7 years at Hamilton Road, but will reopen at new location

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong, a seafood restaurant known for its 'fish farm to table' concept, will be closing after seven years at Hamilton Road.

In a social media post on Wednesday (Aug 5), Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong announced that its final day is Sept 13.

"What started as a simple dream turned into a place filled with endless warmth, laughter and lifelong connections — and it's all thanks to every single one of you who walked through our doors and made this space feel like home," it wrote.

The restaurant also urged diners to visit one last time before its final day "to catch up and grab their favourites".

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It isn't the end of the road for Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong, however.

"This isn't where our story ends — it's just a transition to our next adventure," it said.

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong added that it will be opening at a new location "very soon" and told fans to stay tuned for updates.

Following the announcement, several diners expressed their sadness at the upcoming closure.

One wrote: "We will miss you", while another said: "Thank you for being such a big part of our journey, from our first proper date, to our wedding, birthdays and anniversaries".

From kelong to table

Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong, the first restaurant owned by a fish farmer in Singapore, serves a variety of locally-inspired seafood dishes.

Some popular dishes include Smoked Seabass Pate ($17/$25), Canto Grouper ($34), Seafood Glace Risotto ($28) and Curry Mussels ($11/$18).

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Founded by Wong Jing Kai in 2018, Scaled by Ah Hua Kelong moved from Haji Lane to Hamilton Road in 2020.

The restaurant's menu features local seafood harvested from its floating farms at Changi and Sembawang, including seabass, pearl grouper, golden pomfret and green-lipped mussels.

Ah Hua Kelong also distributes its sea produce to other restaurants in Singapore including Labyrinth, Salted & Hung and Level 33.

In 2025, Jing Kai opened Smolder along Outram Road, a 90-seat restaurant serving fresh, grilled seafood harvested from the kelong.

Address: 8 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209179

minlee.lam@asiaone.com