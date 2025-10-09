Stylish, sturdy and kid-friendly: Build your new family home with Scanteak this 10.10

Ready for your BTO key collection, but not sure where to start for furniture shopping? Don't worry, with Scanteak's 10.10 sales inching closer, this is your golden opportunity to snag some furniture deals for your family.

From Oct 9 to 26 at Scanteak's newest flagship store, create your dream home without breaking the bank with deals as low as $99.

And if you don't know where to start, we list the premium and affordable furniture deals that you cannot miss - read on to find out!

Premium solid teak furniture from just $99, with pieces up to 50 per cent off

If you're looking for low-formaldehyde furniture that can withstand toddler tantrums and pet zoomies, check out Scanteak's long-time favourites: SARJA side table and REKKI three-layer shelf.

Thanks to the naturally high oil content in teak wood, these furniture pieces are resistant to anything, from accidental knocks to occasional spills, and even insects!

Get them at up to 50 per cent off only at the 10.10 sale.

If you are still looking for a statement piece for your Scandinavian style house, make sure to check out the beautiful yet sleek RINNA dining set that's going to be half its price during the sale!

To spruce up your bedroom, head down to explore Scanteak's wide bed frame collection, which includes this queen-sized BRIS bed frame that's 60 per cent off its original price.

Featuring a wide range of teak wood frames of different sizes and headboard designs, you will definitely find something that suits your aesthetic.

Mattress savings that families should not miss

Don't forget to check out Scanteak's Germany-made pocketed spring mattress for that sleep upgrade you didn't know you need. Recommended by physiotherapists, Scanteak's German mattresses are fully designed and manufactured in Germany.

With OEKO-TEX certified upholstery, you can sleep easy, knowing that these mattresses have been tested to be safe for use.

Designed with comfort in mind, your back will thank you for the mattress which provides optimal back support and lasting durability, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and energised every day.

Plus, its machine-washable upholstery is easily detachable, so you don't have to worry about dust mites interfering with your family's quality sleep.

Psst, you can enjoy $120 off every $300 spent on selected pocketed spring mattresses, so make sure to check them out.

Scanliving: Leather sofas and bespoke pieces

If you are craving for bespoke and customisable furniture, check out Scanteak's brand-new sister brand, Scanliving. From leather sofas to feature walls and wardrobes, Scanliving Experience store is a must-go for homeowners who want to create pieces that are uniquely theirs.

From large customizations like changing materials to minute details like changing the colour of stitching, possibilities are endless with Scanliving's bespoke home furnishing solutions.

And just like their teak wood counterpart, Scanliving's furniture is built to withstand spills, kids, and pets, all while looking contemporary and stylish.

Take advantage of their opening promos with leather sofas that are up to 60 per cent off and perks that include free gifts at a minimum spend of $500, and limited-edition gifts when you purchase a sofa with a minimum spend of $2,000.

10.10 exclusives await at Scanteak

Other than stackable savings and discounts, here are some extra perks that you can look forward to:

Up to 15 per cent off regular priced items

$10 add-on VAHAN foldable side table with minimum spend of $1,500

$10 add-on Butler tray with minimum spend of $2,500

Redeemable $100 voucher for use at Scanteak or Scanliving with a minimum spend of $2000

From October 9 to 26, visit Scanteak's newest showroom and the now-open Scanliving Experience Store with your family to grab those sweet deals before they're gone!

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Operating hours:

11am - 8pm daily (including public holidays)

Address:

1 Genting Lane

Scanteak Showroom (Level 1)

Scanliving Experience Store (Level 2)

Singapore 349544

Nearest MRT station:

Potong Pasir

Hotline:

6365 9121

This article is brought to you in partnership with Scanteak.



