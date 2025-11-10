Scanteak 11.11 Sale has up to 60% off teak furniture, $11 deals, dining room bundles and sure-win lucky draw

If you've already bookmarked a dozen 11.11 sales, here's one more that deserves a spot on your list - especially if you're furnishing your new BTO or thinking of giving your home a stylish refresh.

From Nov 10 to 23, the Scanteak 11.11 Sale at Westgate has deals on premium teak furniture, sofas, and mattresses. Expect discounts of up to 60 per cent, plus exclusive promotions such as $11 top-ups on furniture and home accessories, 1-for-1 deals and up to $800 cashback on teak furniture.

Here's what you can look forward to at this once-a-year sale.

Exclusive sale promotions

Getting your furniture at the Scanteak 11.11 Sale doesn't just mean great discounts, you'll also get access to special promos that'll make your shopping experience that much sweeter.

With any furniture purchase starting from $800, a small $11 top-up is all you need to bring home any one of these stylish add-ons:

• Lazy Susan - features classy ceramic platters and a teak serving board, perfect for displaying a variety of snacks during Christmas parties and Chinese New Year gatherings.

• Korta Occasional Table - a minimalist-chic side table that also doubles as a sturdy stool.

• Rekki 3-Tier Shelf - ideal for displaying home decor or storing items, compatible with just about any room - from the kitchen to the bedroom.

What's more, TAKKI clothes hangers are now on a 1-for-1 offer at $299. Keep your entryway neat with this multifunctional teak clothes hanger. Hang coats and jackets above and place shoes, bags and other going-out essentials in the shelving space below when not in use.

As for those who already own a Scanteak sofa or two, here's a bonus for loyal customers: plush new cushions and covers at 15 per cent off to give your lounge space a quick decorative refresh.

That's not all - with a minimum spend of $1,000, Scanteak's Sure-Win Lucky Dip gives you a chance to win prizes, including home accessories worth up to $169 and even teak furniture pieces worth up to $309! The lucky draw is only available from Nov 7 to 16 at the Scanteak pop-up at Westgate Atrium, so make sure to head down soon for a chance to win big this 11.11.

Dining room bundles from $1,499

If you've been thinking about sprucing up your dining area, this is your golden opportunity to give it a timeless teak upgrade. Scanteak's dining room bundles start from just $1,499, such as the 4-piece Runda dining set - inclusive of a teak dining table, two chairs, and one bench.

Built to weather it all, teak furniture is more than just beautiful - it's durable, moisture-resistant, and easy to maintain. Perfect for homes with messy eaters, young kids or pets, and built to withstand Singapore's humid weather. What's more, you can enjoy up to $800 cashback on selected teak furniture purchases during the sale!

Up to 35 per cent off German-made mattresses

The average person spends about a third of their life sleeping. That's roughly 25 years spent in bed, which makes what you sleep on more important than you might think. A good mattress isn't just a luxury - it's an investment in better rest, comfort and long-term health.

If your current mattress has seen better days, Scanteak's 11.11 Sale is your best chance to upgrade. Enjoy up to 35 per cent off premium German-manufactured mattresses, crafted with high-quality materials and designed to adhere to strict safety standards. Each mattress comes with machine-washable upholstery, keeping your bed dust mite and bed bug-free - for a cleaner, more comfortable night's rest.

Don't miss out on deals at the Scanteak 11.11 Sale

If you're after furniture that's stylish, functional and built to last, wait no more. Head down to Scanteak's 11.11 Sale at Westgate and give your home the glow-up it deserves - invest in top-of-the-range teak pieces that'll last well into the next decade, all at great prices.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Operating hours:

11am - 9pm daily

Address:

3 Gateway Drive, Westgate, Singapore 608532

• Nov 10-16: Westgate Atrium (#B1)

• Nov 17-23: Scanteak Showroom at Westgate (#03-31 )

Nearest MRT station:

Jurong East

Hotline:

6397 4233

This article is brought to you in partnership with Scanteak.