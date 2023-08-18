Scenic hiking trails in Singapore: Explore MacRitchie, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and more

We love our big and bustling city, we can't deny that it's nice to sometimes get away and spend some time in nature. Beyond Singapore's urban jungle lie pockets of lush greenery where you can escape the city and unwind in nature. In need of a excellent boost for your mind and body, reduce stress and get a healthy dose of vitamin D? Lace up your boots, as we take you through these scenic hiking spots in Singapore that make for easy treks, gentle on the knees and suitable for all fitness levels.

Walk in the Parks

Rifle Range Nature Park

The 66-hectare park is the latest addition to the Central Park Network, which boasts over 7km of trails and boardwalks. Easily accessible via the overhead bridge from Beauty World Center, the park offers panoramic views from its cliff-top observatory deck and close-up views of wetland animals at the former Sin Seng Quarry.

Find yourself beneath the Banyan Tree or have fun with the interactive elements at the play area, but make sure to keep your eyes peeled for animals using the hanging rope bridges and colugo poles as crossing features.

Rifle Range Nature Park is located at Rifle Range Road.

Windsor Park

Nestled right next to MacRitchie, Windsor Nature Park sprawls across 75 hectares, with a marsh habitat and freshwater streams running through it. With several trails in place, take your easy walks on the wheelchair-friendly Hanguana Trail, where you will find rare native plants, some named after Singapore.

The Drongo Trail is a 150m long, elevated boardwalk that lets you view under the canopy of the secondary forest and watch wildlife in their habitat. Fun fact: nearly half of Singapore's 122 species of dragonflies were found here!

Windsor Park is located at 30 Venus Drive, Singapore 573858.

Dairy Farm Nature Park

The 75-hectare rustic Dairy Farm Nature Park offers diverse trails and a host of activities and amenities for nature enthusiasts. Walk the nature trails and discover biodiversities native to the park, then stop by the picturesque Singapore Quarry to catch sight of turtles and fishes.

Visit the Wallace Education Centre and explore interactive exhibits to learn about the history and biodiversities of the area. And if you are in the mood for an adventure, blaze the Dairy Farm Loop Trail to get to the top of Bukit Timah Hill.

Dairy Farm Nature Park is located at 100 Dairy Farm Rd, Singapore 679057.

Hike through Park and Reserves

MacRitchie Reservoir Park

When thinking about hiking, this is one place that will come to mind. The oldest and largest reservoir in Singapore boasts lush foliage around the clear waters of the central catchment area. Hike along the boardwalk along the water's edge or make your way to the Treetop walk, a 250-metre suspension bridge that takes you above the canopies of the tropical rainforest. With trails of varying difficulty levels, the park is also popular for cross-country runs.

MacRitchie Reservoir Park is located at 36 Lornie Rd, Singapore 298735.

The Southern Ridges

One hike, many experiences; take your hike to the Southern Ridges that connect Mount Faber Park, Telok Blangah Hill Park, HortPark, Kent Ridge Park and Labrador Nature Reserve. The 10km trail will take you to panoramic city views, the iconic Henderson Waves bridge and easy treetop walks where you can fully immerse in lush greenery. These spots are so scenic you'll want to stop and snap a few shots for the gram.

The Southern Ridges starts near Harbourfront MRT Station.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

You might not know, but our garden city is an essential site for migratory birds escaping harsh cold climates. Every year, thousands of birds from over 40 species migrate to the warm marshes of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

More than birds, the ecological jewel is also home to resident birds like herons and sunbirds and other inhabitants like mudskippers, crabs, water snakes and more. Trek the elevated Sungei Buloh Boardwalk, a two-km walkway with great views of the marshes.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve starts at 301 Neo Tiew Crescent, Singapore 718925.

Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

We've all been to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, another of Singapore's best-known natural offerings, to brave the hill at some point — but how many of us can say that we've really explored every inch of this spectacular paradise? The reserve is one of the few areas of primary rainforest and contains most of our country's native flora and fauna.

Fun fact: the reserve has more tree species than the entirety of North America! Seasoned bikers will also enjoy the 7km mountain biking trail, an intermediate to advanced venture that takes you through intense ups and downs - literally.

Bukit Timah Nature Reserve is located at Hindhede Drive, Singapore 589318.

Labrador Nature Reserve

Labrador Nature Reserve — or as you know it, Labrador Park - is home to the only publically accessible rocky sea-cliff on the mainland. While the entire reserve is a three-hour commitment, feel free to limit your visit to smaller areas like the 960m Berlayer Creek or 330m Bukit Chermin Boardwalk.

Apart from the rocky shores and the sea, other sights to expect during your hike include birds and flowers in the Alexandra Garden Trail. The park is also closely connected to the Southern Ridges, a 9km chain of green, open spaces across southern Singapore.

Labrador Nature Reserve is located along Labrador Villa Road.

Island Hikes

Sentosa Imbiah Trails

Beyond sun, sand, and sea, Sentosa offers an immersive 2.3km walk through the protected nature area on Mount Imbiah. Trek through the 80m-high forested hill and discover flora and fauna unique to this part of Singapore.

Along the trail, you may come across one of the 80 species of resident and migratory birds, or you can have some photo fun with their larger-than-life models. Cool off at the man-made Tempinis Cascade waterfall, or take a seat at one of the shelters.

Sentosa Imbiah Trails starts near Imbiah Lookout on Sentosa island, accessible via Imbiah Station.

Coney Island

Also known as Pulau Serangoon, this little offshore island was touted as "Singapore's First Island Health Resort" in the 1950s after being sold by the Haw Par brothers.

Today, the 100-ha park is an ecologically sustainable park with many environmental initiatives like using rainwater in the toilets and solar power for water pumps. Hike the family-friendly park through the forests or walk along the boardwalks to explore the mangrove. Trek deeper into the forest, and you might spot the abandoned Haw Par Beach Villa.

Coney Island is located beside the Punggol Promenade Nature Walk.

ALSO READ: What to do this weekend (Aug 18 to 20)

This article was first published in City Nomads.