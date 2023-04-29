Schengen visa 2023: Everything you need to know about Europe's short stay visa

The Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that permits an individual to travel to any member of the Schengen Area for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes. If you plan to apply for a Schengen visa to visit any of the 27 member countries of the Schengen Area, it is essential to ensure that all the requirements are completed accurately.

Below, you will find everything you need to know about the Schengen visa, including the required documents, the application process, fees and prices, and more.

Schengen visa explained

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Croatia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Requirements

The following are some of the documents required for any short-term Schengen visa application:

Visa application form: Fully completed and signed visa application form must be submitted. You can find the form on the website of the Consulate of the country that you intend to visit

Two recently taken photos must be attached: Both photos must be taken within the last three months, according to the visa photo requirements.

A valid passport: A valid passport that is not older than 10 years and is valid for at least three more months beyond the date you plan to leave the Schengen area must be submitted. Older passports with visas on them (if you have any).

Round trip reservation or itinerary: It must include dates and flight numbers specifying entry and exit from the Schengen area.

Travel insurance policy: A document that proves you have travel health insurance for the whole Schengen territory, with a minimum coverage of 30,000 euros in case of any medical emergency such as illnesses, accidents and even repatriation in case of death.

Proof of accommodation: A document that shows where you will be accommodated throughout your stay in Schengen. This can be one of the following: a hotel/hostel booking a rental agreement a letter of invitation from a host at whose house you will be staying

Proof of financial means: Evidence that you have enough money to support yourself financially throughout your stay in the Schengen. This can be one of the following: bank account statement that shows you have enough money in your account for the trip. The statement shall be no older than three months sponsorship letter by another person that confirms they will be financially supporting your trip to the Schengen. In order for this letter to be valid, it must be accompanied by a bank statement of the sponsor, no older than three months a combination of your bank account statement and a letter of sponsorship

Proof of paid visa fee: A visa fee of EURO 80 (USD 88) (S$117) for adults and EUR 40 (USD 44) for children from 6 to 12 years old has to be paid.

Please note that along with the aforementioned generally required documents, Schengen embassies around the world may require some specific documents from the visa candidates depending on their employment status as well as several additional documents depending upon the type of Schengen visa applied for.

Employment status

Some additional documents required based on the visa applicant’s employment status are as follows:

For employees:

employment contract

current bank statement for the last 6 months

leave permission from the employer

Income Tax Return (ITR) form or Certificate of Income Tax deducted at the source of salary

For the self-employed:

a copy of your business license

company bank statement for the latest 6 months

Income Tax Return (ITR)

For students:

proof of enrollment

no objection letter from the School or University

For retirees:

pension statement of the latest 6 months

If unemployed and married to an EU citizen:

confirmation of employment letter, no older than three months, from their spouse’s employer, stating the position held within the company as well as the starting date

spouse’s valid passport

an official marriage certificate

Minors

The parents / legal guardians of minors applying for a Schengen visa must submit some extra documents for the underage applicant:

the minor’s birth certificate

application form signed by both parents

family court order – in cases where only one parent has full custody of the child

certified copies of the ID/passport of both parents

a notarized parental authorization signed by both parents/guardians if the minor will be travelling alone

Please refer to the Schengen visa application requirements page for more details regarding the documents required to apply for different categories of Schengen visas.

Schengen visa photo size

The visa photograph requirements and specifications are the same for every member of the Schengen Area. As per the official rules, your printed photographs should be measured 35 x 45 MM and not be a cut-down version of a larger picture.

The visa photo requirements in Schengen are stringent. If your photo does not meet the standards set by the authorities, your visa application will be rejected. These standards encompass specific dimensions, resolution, and appearance criteria that are detailed further below.

Please refer to our dedicated Schengen visa photo requirements article for more details:

Fee

The standard fee for a Schengen visa is EUR 80 (USD 88). However, children aged between 6 and 12 are eligible for a reduced fee of EUR 40 (USD 44).

Please note that children below the age of 6 are completely exempt from the visa fee and do not have to pay any fee for their visa application.

Schengen visa application

To apply for a Schengen visa, follow the steps given below:

Determine your Schengen visa type

Depending on your purpose visit to the Schengen Area, you can apply for one of the following Schengen visa types:

Transit visa

Tourism visa

Visa for visiting family or friends

Business visa

Visa for journalists

Visa for culture and sports activities

Visa for official visits

Study visa

Visa for medical reasons

Book an appointment

Book a Schengen visa appointment in your nearest Embassy or Consulate or any authorized visa center to proceed with the Schengen visa application.

While most countries give you a chance to book an appointment online, some might require booking the appointment in person at the embassy or consulate of your destination country.

Complete the visa application form

After booking an appointment at your nearest Embassy or Consulate or any authorized visa center, make sure to fill out and complete the visa application form accurately.

Please note that the Schengen visa application form has the same format, no matter which country’s visa it is that the applicant is applying for.

Gather the required documents

After filling out your Schengen visa application form, gather all the required documents as mentioned above.

Please note that visa-specific documents might be required, depending on the type of visa you are applying for. Moreover, some of the Schengen member states might have their own extra requirements for visa applicants.

Attend the visa interview

You will be required to attend a visa interview as a part of your Schengen visa application process. Make sure to show up on time, on the day of the appointment, at the facility where you will be interviewed. You will further be required to submit all your required documents to a visa consular at the facility

During the interview, you will be asked personal questions about your whereabouts, the intended trip and other travel details. Please make sure your answers are firm and correct and that they comply with the information in the application form and the other documents.

Pay the required visa fee

To get your visa application processed, you will be required to pay a non-refundable administration fee when applying for a Schengen visa.

As of now, a Schengen visa fee is EUR 80 (USD 88) per person. However, children and some other specific categories will have to pay either reduced fees or no fees at all, depending on their situation.

Wait for a response

During this time, the Embassy/Consulate or visa agency will handle the processing of your visa application, which will undergo thorough checks via EU security systems like the Visa Information System and Schengen Information System.

While the processing time typically takes no more than 15 days, there are instances where the visa process may take longer. Depending on the country and the applicant’s citizenship status, the period can be extended from 15 to 45 days in certain circumstances.

Schengen visa online

The European Parliament has announced that it has approved a new strategy to digitise the physical Schengen visa application and sticker process. This will eliminate the need for travellers from outside the Schengen zone to wait in long lines or deal with complicated paperwork, as they will soon be able to apply for and receive their digital Schengen visa online.

This article was first published in Wego.