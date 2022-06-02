Scoot celebrates birthday with 1-way air tickets from $55

In celebration of its tenth birthday, Scoot is having a slew of deals for one-way flights to get you into the festive mood.

Planning on heading down under? There are flights to Melbourne starting from $169, flights to Perth starting from $139 and flights to Sydney starting from $169.

If you're more keen on fulfilling your Korean drama fantasies instead, snag tickets to Seoul starting from $160 or to Jeju from $180.

On the other hand, those looking to stick to the Southeast Asia region can consider getting tickets to Jakarta starting from $64, Ho Chi Minh City starting from $70, and Hanoi starting from $79.

The cheapest flight on the list is to Kuala Lumpur, from just $55.

To enjoy the promotion, book your tickets before June 6, 11:59 pm.

For more details, you can head over to Scoot's website.

Deal ends: June 6

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.