Scoot changes passenger guidelines: What you need to know before flying

Even as travel restrictions are being lifted and travel slowly resumes, we already know that travel will never be the same again, at least for now.

In line with this, Scoot announced several changes that they’ve made to how they operate and here’s what you need to know before your next flight out on Scoot.

1. Wearing a mask is compulsory

Given that we all have to wear masks when leaving the house, this should not be surprising to anyone. All passengers are expected to wear their own mask throughout the entire flight, except during specific times, such as when consuming food.

2. Only 3kg of carry-on baggage is allowed

Previously passengers could bring one cabin-sized luggage and a small personal item on board planes, as long as they didn’t exceed 10kg. Now, every passenger is restricted to just one item that doesn’t weigh more than 3kg, and it must be small enough to slide under the seat In front of you.

However, there is good news for budget travellers who don’t want to pay for checked-in baggage. You can still utilise your remaining carry-on allowance, just that you’ll have to check it in, but there's no additional cost you have to pay.

In simpler terms, you can bring laptop bag that weighs 3kg and check in a 7kg cabin-sized suitcase with any flight you purchase from Scoot.

3. No advanced seat selection

If you had a specific preference for your seats and didn’t mind shelling out a bit more money to secure it, this will unfortunately no longer be an option.



Scoot announced that to facilitate social distancing on flights, all passengers will be assigned seats. And they ought not to change seats throughout the entire duration of the flight like how they might have done previously once the plane was in flight and seatbelt signs turned off.

The airline has stated that they will try to seat passengers travelling with family members or loved ones together wherever possible.

Additionally, passengers can no longer do an inflight seat upgrade as before with these new measures.

4. No pre-selection of onboard meals

One of the perks of flying with Scoot was getting to pick what you wanted to eat, at an extra cost of course.

However, Scoot has suspended pre-flight meal selections and should you want to have something to eat during your flight, only pre-packed food packs would be available for purchase onboard. So you may want to remember to have a bite or two before boarding the plane if you have specific food preferences.

5. Suspension of inflight duty-free sales

If shopping for duty-free products on your flight was something that you looked forward to, you won't be pleased to know that Scoot is doing away with duty-free sales for now. This is to reduce the interaction between cabin crew and passengers.

There will also no longer be any inflight magazines, product catalogues or safety information placed in the seat pockets in front of you any longer.



6. Submission of health declaration form before check-in

All passengers have to complete a health declaration form either at the self-service check-in kiosks at the airport or online through a link that will be sent 24 hours before your departure time.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

